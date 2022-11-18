Read full article on original website
Late push leads Wilsonville over Bend in Class 5A football state semifinal
Wilsonville is headed back to the Class 5A state championship football game for the third time in six years after a close 23-14 win over Bend in the semifinals on Friday at Barlow High School. The Wildcats’ offense struggled on Friday night — Bend had 314 yards of total offense...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Big weekend for Beers, von Oelhoffen
The Oregon State women’s basketball team has accomplished its first task, sweeping its first four nonconference games of the season. The Beavers ran away with a 100-59 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday and handed Eastern Washington its first loss of the season 73-66 on Thursday. Next up...
West Linn cruises into 6A championship game with rout of Central Catholic
No. 1 West Linn 49, No. 5 Central Catholic 17The Lions scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions after throwing an interception on their second play and defeated the Rams going away in an OSAA Class 6A semifinal at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City. Sam Leavitt passed for three ...
Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball: Santiam Christian's Elise Lindernan voted PacWest player of year
Santiam Christian senior Elise Linderman was named the PacWest Conference volleyball player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Linderman, an outside hitter, led the Eagles (23-5) in an undefeated conference season and a sixth-place finish at the 3A state tournament. Other area players on the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers overcome history in the desert with 31-7 win at ASU
There were several potential reasons to worry about No. 25 Oregon State having an off day Saturday at Arizona State. The Beavers might have looked past the Sun Devils in anticipation of next week’s rivalry game against No. 12 Oregon. The Beavers also went into the game with a hideous road record in the series, going 1-19 against the Sun Devils in Tempe since 1972.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beers leads Beavers in rout of Prairie View A&M
Oregon State freshman post Raegan Beers scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Beavers rolled to a 100-59 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday in a nonconference women's basketball matchup. Beers made 9 of 14 shots from the field and was 10 for 12 from the free-throw...
Jorell Saterfield powers Portland State to first-ever win over Oregon State
Jorell Saterfield scored 26 points and Portland State defeated Oregon State for the first time, prevailing 79-66 on Saturday night
Dates, start times and venues set for Class 6A and 5A football championship games
It’s football championship time for Oregon’s biggest classifications. With the semifinals over on Friday night, the title games have been set for the Class 6A state championship game, the Columbia Cup finals and the Class 5A state championship game. All games will be played on Nov. 25 at...
Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State
Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill penalized for targeting for second time in 3 weeks
Oregon safety Jamal Hill was penalized for targeting for the second time in three games. Hill was called after a replay-initiated review of a tackle of Utah running back Tavion Thomas midway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Autzen Stadium with the No. 12 Ducks leading the No. 10 Utes 14-3.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lebanon-Express
Eating mushrooms in the wild
Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in “Mushroom Day” at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president
The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Nov. 21)
Shoebox gifts: The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child is accepting donations of shoebox gifts at local drop-off locations through Monday, Nov. 21. Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world. Individuals, families, churches and groups can fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys such as dolls or soccer balls. During National Collection Week, Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift‑filled shoeboxes at nearly 5,000 drop‑off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Local drop-off locations include Albany City Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE, 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Lebanon First Assembly, 726 W. Oak St., 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99, Corvallis, 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 21. Learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions and get a Follow Your Box label at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
uoregon.edu
Paid Leave Oregon, a new benefit, begins in September 2023
The University of Oregon will contract with a third-party administrator to establish a paid leave plan required by the state of Oregon. The Paid Leave Oregon program begins in September 2023 and provides paid leave for absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, one’s own or a loved one’s serious illness, or due to sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.
canbyfirst.com
Police Respond to Possible Threat During Canby High School Assembly
Canby High School was briefly locked down during an assembly Friday morning after administrators and law enforcement became aware of a threatening social media post. No one was injured in the incident, and police are continuing their investigation into the post and its author. Canby Police Chief Jorge Tro told...
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
