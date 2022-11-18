ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Big weekend for Beers, von Oelhoffen

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has accomplished its first task, sweeping its first four nonconference games of the season. The Beavers ran away with a 100-59 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday and handed Eastern Washington its first loss of the season 73-66 on Thursday. Next up...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers overcome history in the desert with 31-7 win at ASU

There were several potential reasons to worry about No. 25 Oregon State having an off day Saturday at Arizona State. The Beavers might have looked past the Sun Devils in anticipation of next week’s rivalry game against No. 12 Oregon. The Beavers also went into the game with a hideous road record in the series, going 1-19 against the Sun Devils in Tempe since 1972.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State

Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Eating mushrooms in the wild

Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in “Mushroom Day” at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21

On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
MONMOUTH, OR
Lebanon-Express

Holiday Happenings (Nov. 21)

Shoebox gifts: The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child is accepting donations of shoebox gifts at local drop-off locations through Monday, Nov. 21. Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world. Individuals, families, churches and groups can fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys such as dolls or soccer balls. During National Collection Week, Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift‑filled shoeboxes at nearly 5,000 drop‑off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Local drop-off locations include Albany City Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE, 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Lebanon First Assembly, 726 W. Oak St., 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99, Corvallis, 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 21. Learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions and get a Follow Your Box label at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
CORVALLIS, OR
uoregon.edu

Paid Leave Oregon, a new benefit, begins in September 2023

The University of Oregon will contract with a third-party administrator to establish a paid leave plan required by the state of Oregon. The Paid Leave Oregon program begins in September 2023 and provides paid leave for absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, one’s own or a loved one’s serious illness, or due to sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.
EUGENE, OR
canbyfirst.com

Police Respond to Possible Threat During Canby High School Assembly

Canby High School was briefly locked down during an assembly Friday morning after administrators and law enforcement became aware of a threatening social media post. No one was injured in the incident, and police are continuing their investigation into the post and its author. Canby Police Chief Jorge Tro told...
CANBY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy