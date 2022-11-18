Allen Lima Leadership class has “Education Day”

Local superintendents Keith Horner, Apollo; Cindy Endsley, Spencerville; Joel Mengerink, Elida; Kelly Schooler, Perry; and Rich Dackin, Bath, answer questions from the Allen Lima Leadership class. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Allen Lima Leadership describes itself as a group for developing leaders for the benefit of the community, providing ways to better understand community issues for up-and-coming leaders in the region.

On Friday, the group’s program involved learning about learning in the area.

Members of the group spent the day immersed in education. The morning was was spent hearing about the Ohio State-Lima engineering program at the Ford Motor Company. The afternoon was spent at Apollo Career Center with a tour of the facilities that serve over 900 students from eleven different schools in 21 programs available to high school juniors and seniors and ending with a question and answer session with some local superintendents.

Joel Mengerink, Elida Schools superintendent, shared that Elida schools were in session, missing only the two months the governor mandated that schools be shut down. “Learning loss is a real thing, but I think our kids have done a good job bouncing back.”

Cindy Endsley, Spencerville Local Schools superintendent, told the ALL class what is happening in her district. “We started a program this year,” Endsley said. “All ninth graders are taking a careers course. In that are built in some thought skills, some critical thinking skills, being creative and having more choice in their education, their path for post-graduation.”

When asked about the biggest change in education, Bath superintendent Rich Dackin mentioned family. “The structure of the family, having the support for kids at home that isn’t there, that was there. The two parent family and the structural part of families; the support system for the kids. It’s sad honestly how many kids go home to non-structural non-support.”

Questions ranged from mental health services offered by school, school security and teacher burnout. The ALL class was exposed to a wide gamut of education concerns in Allen County, in Ohio, and throughout the United States.

The Allen Lima Leadership Program allows area leaders to develop their overall awareness of all aspects of the Lima/Allen County community. The program showcases how each industry plays an important and impactful role in the overall success of our region. Each year, 30 participants spend 10 months learning about their community and engaging in leadership development. They graduate with a deeper understanding of their community, and an increased capacity to serve it.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409