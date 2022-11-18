Effective: 2022-11-21 09:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING Visibilities are improving at mid morning and temperatures are starting to warm above freezing. Therefore, the Freezing Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire. However, slick spots on highways may persist for another hour or two.

2 HOURS AGO