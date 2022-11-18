There’s a palpable level of excitement surrounding the Waterloo boys basketball program this season, which is refreshing after the 2021-22 result. The Pirates only won three games last season. However, newly-hired head coach Jared Brown inherits a lot of returning production this season as he’ll look to hit the ground running with this talented group of players. “It’s really been great working with these guys,” coach Brown said. “Their energy is phenomenal. They’re already invested into what I’ve been preaching. They’re excited, they’re getting up...

WATERLOO, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO