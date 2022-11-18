Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Kettle Moraine wins D2 state championship
MADISON, Wis. - Madison is the place to be if you are a high school football player. That is where the FOX6 High School Blitz ends 2022 with four local teams nearing the finish line. Kettle Moraine was the lone squad to leave Camp Randall Stadium with a golden ball...
How many straight years has Wisconsin been bowl eligible?
It took 60 minutes at Nebraska and there were a number of moments when it looked like it would come down to the Minnesota matchup, but Wisconsin picked up their sixth win of the season on Saturday. With the win, Wisconsin is bowl-eligible yet again. For older Badger fans, this...
New coach, new expectations for Waterloo hoops
There’s a palpable level of excitement surrounding the Waterloo boys basketball program this season, which is refreshing after the 2021-22 result. The Pirates only won three games last season. However, newly-hired head coach Jared Brown inherits a lot of returning production this season as he’ll look to hit the ground running with this talented group of players. “It’s really been great working with these guys,” coach Brown said. “Their energy is phenomenal. They’re already invested into what I’ve been preaching. They’re excited, they’re getting up...
WJFW-TV
Mosinee girls basketball drops second straight home game to start 0-2 on the season after loss to Lake Mills
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- The defending Great Northern Conference champs for girls basketball Mosinee dropped a tough one on Tuesday to New London 54-45 in their season opener. It wasn't a Great Northern Conference game, so the three-peat is still alive, but it wasn't the start that they hoped for the season.
Ady Kircher joins list of weapons for Northeastern girls basketball; other Wayne County sports results
RICHMOND, Ind. — Northeastern girls basketball fans know what Addisen Mastriano can do. They know what Ava Mikesell can do. They know what Juztice Slick can do. After last week, it’s time to add freshman Ady Kircher to the Knights’ list of serious weapons. 'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start ...
Here are Friday's high school sports results
SCHOFIELD - The Ghosts showed a high-powered offense in their season-opener, scoring 56 points in the first half of their win over the Evergreens. Alana Zarneke led Kaukauna with 25 points. Alexa Kinas scored 20, while Avarie Boucher and Savanna Robinson added 16 and 15, respectively. Braelyn Beiler led D.C....
Girls basketball: Lake Mills improves to 2-0 with rout of Mosinee
MOSINEE—Lake Mills’ girls basketball team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 61-42 nonconference road victory over Mosinee on Friday. The L-Cats trekked 150 miles to face the Indians (0-2), who won 25 games last year but graduated all their leading scorers. Lake Mills, which won 20 games last year, is picking up right where it left off with its entire roster intact. Bella Pitta led Lake Mills with 16...
