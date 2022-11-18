Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
The Sedgwick County Zoo reunited a baby chimpanzee with his mother on Thursday after being born on Tuesday, Nov. 15, via C-Section.
The zoo recorded the moment when the baby and his mother were reunited, and it garnered a retweet by Chris Evans, the actor most notably known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who has over 16 million followers.
“I’ve watched this video 100 times,” Evans said in the tweet. It currently has 62,000 likes, 4,600 retweets, and over a thousand replies.
