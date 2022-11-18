ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.

The Sedgwick County Zoo reunited a baby chimpanzee with his mother on Thursday after being born on Tuesday, Nov. 15, via C-Section.

The zoo recorded the moment when the baby and his mother were reunited, and it garnered a retweet by Chris Evans, the actor most notably known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who has over 16 million followers.

“I’ve watched this video 100 times,” Evans said in the tweet. It currently has 62,000 likes, 4,600 retweets, and over a thousand replies.

You can watch the video below:

Stay up to date with mom and baby boy by liking the Sedgwick County Zoo on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

KSNT News

