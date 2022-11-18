ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, sleepers at bus stops

By Natalie Wadas
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PtrN_0jGJT99k00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People abusing and misusing bus stops has been a problem in Albuquerque, according to one city councilor. She’s introducing an ordinance that would limit how long people could stand at them.

The ordinance would make it illegal to stay at a bus stop for more than an hour, lie down within ten feet of a bus stop (except in cases of a medical emergency), or act in any way that deprives people of using the bus stop.

Colorado mountain gets new name

Those who take the bus regularly said waiting at the bus stop in the city comes with difficulties.

“You can’t sit and wait for the bus or something because they could be dirty, graffitied, or you know, somebody sleeping or something,” said Juan Carlos, a bus rider.

That’s why City Councilor Renee Grout is taking up the issue with a new ordinance. Councilor Grout explained people often trash the bus stops, use them as bathrooms, or do illegal drugs at them.

“I was at the bank the other day making a deposit, and I witnessed somebody relieving himself right there at the bus stop, and that’s against the law. It’s not okay, and we’ve got to put a stop to this,” Grout stated.

Settlement reached in Albuquerque Police Department document access denial lawsuit

One woman said she was formerly homeless and doesn’t think the ordinance is right.

“We all face obstacles like I said, and these homeless people, you know, we all got hearts. We all got feelings, and I just wish they could leave us alone, and leave them alone. I don’t think that’s right. Especially for the city councilor to say they’re going to throw us in jail for sleeping at bus stops and all that,” said Nadine Smith, bus rider.

Others agree, there is a problem.

“I think it could improve. They are short-staffed. I understand that, but we need to get to our appointments, to our jobs, and we just need our bus stops to be safer,” Juan Carlos said. He added, “I really think that there’s bigger issues that Albuquerque needs to address than little minor issues like that.”

Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road

KRQE asked Councilor Grout how they would know who’s been at a stop for more than an hour or breaking these rules. She said they will have to observe that and make those decisions as they come. If this passes, people found to be breaking the rules could face up to a $500 fine or up to three months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 11

taylor shepherd
2d ago

I don't even feel safe to ride the bus, let alone bring my baby with me on it. I thank God every day that I have my vehicle, but really feel for those who don't have one because I've definitely been there. the bus drivers could make the reports as far as whose at what stops for too long. it's obvious when someone is waiting for the bus or SLEEPING there. or up to no good 🤷

Reply
3
Christopher Brown
2d ago

I really find it hard to believe that people wanted another term with a group that mirrors the federal level ideology, which allows this and other kind of unfortunate circumstances to remain with no plan in place to help these people at the same time improve conditions and safety for all..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Campus shooting, Safe outdoor spaces, Warmer week, Transgender remembrance, Giving back to community

Monday’s top stories Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread Man, woman wanted for stealing credit cards UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting South American company visits New Mexico brine well Albuquerque steps up safety measures for River of Lights More than 100 Albuquerque families […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Authorities respond to crash on Lomas

Officials responded to a crash Friday night. The incident involved multiple vehicles. Officials responded to a crash Friday night. The incident involved multiple vehicles. Woman found dead in Hobbs sparks homicide investigation. Law enforcement officials in Lea County are looking into a death. The county sheriff's office responded to the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A closer look inside Albuquerque Police’s 2021 use of force data

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Albuquerque Police Department recently published statistics on when and where officers used force while interacting with the public. The latest data, from 2021, is “preliminary” and subject to change according to the department, but they reveal some trends across the city. In the big picture, use of force decreased from 2020 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox34.com

19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy