Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Centre Daily
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Centre Daily
Ten Takeaways: Raiders Finally Close, Lions Rolling Into Thanksgiving
I think there’s greater meaning to the Raiders’ win over the Broncos than meets the eye for Josh McDaniels, and it has zero to do with the game happening in Denver.To me, it’s how it happened. Coming from behind. On the road. With the season on the line. And in a way in which it looked like, finally, everyone was on the exact same page.
Centre Daily
NFC Being Weak Gives Lions Fans Hope For Playoffs
The Detroit Lions currently sit 1.5 games out of a playoff spot. At the top of the current NFC Wild Card race, the Cowboys sit at 7-3, following by the Giants (7-3), 49ers (5-4), Commanders (6-5) and Falcons (5-6). The Lions find themselves sitting in the sixth spot in the...
Browns C Ethan Pocic out 'weeks' with knee injury
The Browns offensive line took a hit early Sunday against the Bills when center Ethan Pocic left with an injury, and that loss will continue for several weeks, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart
"That really breaks my heart because I'm responsible for that." The post Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, BYU Cougars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Fighting Falcons Finish with Flurry, Keep Season Alive vs. Bears. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More. The Atlanta Falcons’ 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears wasn’t easy, but it was...
Centre Daily
QB Davis Mills: Texans ‘Going To Find A Way’ After Embarrassing Loss To Commanders
HOUSTON — Week 11 of the 2022 campaign was a dim day for the Houston Texans. From the lack of effort and frustration that led to the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium, staying optimistic with seven games left in the season could be challenging.
Centre Daily
Giants Rookie Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson Suffers Torn ACL
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Robinson, the team's second-round draft pick this year, had been having a solid game for New York, catching nine passes for 100 yards on a career-high 13 pass targets. But the promising rookie out of Kentucky couldn't avoid the injury bug that ripped through the Giants on Sunday, affecting at least five other players.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Not Worried About Style Points
OWINGS MILLS Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only concerned about winning.'. So as the offense sputtered in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, Jackson was grateful it was the Ravens' defense that paved the way for a 13-3 victory. The three points were the fewest that Baltimore...
Centre Daily
New Thoughts on Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped another game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 to move to 3-7 on the season. It wasn't pretty, but the offense did show some light. That being said, players have made it known that the Steelers' offensive play-calling is elementary and one of the easiest to defend.
Centre Daily
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
Centre Daily
Brutal First Half: Texans Trail Commanders 20-0
HOUSTON -- It was a brutal first half for the Houston Texans' offense. Starting quarterback Davis Mills' struggles continued Sunday. The second-year starter and former third-round draft pick from Stanford stared down wide receiver Brandin Cooks and paid for that mistake. He was intercepted and the pick-six staked the Washington...
Centre Daily
Bears Report Card: The Problem with Excessive QB Runs
It would be easy to miss the real problem in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta due to the ugliness of yet another failed Bears two-minute drive. "We need to execute there at the end," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "I mean, there was a ton of plays throughout the game we didn't execute properly."
Centre Daily
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
Centre Daily
Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts
INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida Gators
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Live In-Game Updates: Commanders Lead Texans 20-0 At Half. By Coty M. Davis Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Ohio State P Jesse Mirco Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco was named on Monday afternoon as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to college football’s premier punter. Mirco, a sophomore from Fremantle, Australia, has punted 39 times this season for an average of 45.5 yards, including a season-long 77-yarder in the 21-7 win at Northwestern on Nov. 5. Eleven of his punts have gone for 50 yards or more, while 19 have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
Centre Daily
After 3–7 Start, Where Do Jaguars Find Next Win and What Will the Final Record Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is on its last legs after a 3-7 start, making their Week 11 bye come at just the right time. This is the firsttime since 2014 the team has had a Bye Week in Week 11 or later, and for this Jaguars team it seems like an ideal situation. The first 10 weeks went as many likely thought they would before the season, but the reality of the present has seen the Jaguars blow opportunities more often than not in each of their losses.
Centre Daily
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
