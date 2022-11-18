ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Ten Takeaways: Raiders Finally Close, Lions Rolling Into Thanksgiving

I think there’s greater meaning to the Raiders’ win over the Broncos than meets the eye for Josh McDaniels, and it has zero to do with the game happening in Denver.To me, it’s how it happened. Coming from behind. On the road. With the season on the line. And in a way in which it looked like, finally, everyone was on the exact same page.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

NFC Being Weak Gives Lions Fans Hope For Playoffs

The Detroit Lions currently sit 1.5 games out of a playoff spot. At the top of the current NFC Wild Card race, the Cowboys sit at 7-3, following by the Giants (7-3), 49ers (5-4), Commanders (6-5) and Falcons (5-6). The Lions find themselves sitting in the sixth spot in the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, BYU Cougars

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Fighting Falcons Finish with Flurry, Keep Season Alive vs. Bears. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More. The Atlanta Falcons’ 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears wasn’t easy, but it was...
Centre Daily

Giants Rookie Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson Suffers Torn ACL

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Robinson, the team's second-round draft pick this year, had been having a solid game for New York, catching nine passes for 100 yards on a career-high 13 pass targets. But the promising rookie out of Kentucky couldn't avoid the injury bug that ripped through the Giants on Sunday, affecting at least five other players.
KENTUCKY STATE
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Not Worried About Style Points

OWINGS MILLS Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only concerned about winning.'. So as the offense sputtered in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, Jackson was grateful it was the Ravens' defense that paved the way for a 13-3 victory. The three points were the fewest that Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

New Thoughts on Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped another game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 to move to 3-7 on the season. It wasn't pretty, but the offense did show some light. That being said, players have made it known that the Steelers' offensive play-calling is elementary and one of the easiest to defend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Brutal First Half: Texans Trail Commanders 20-0

HOUSTON -- It was a brutal first half for the Houston Texans' offense. Starting quarterback Davis Mills' struggles continued Sunday. The second-year starter and former third-round draft pick from Stanford stared down wide receiver Brandin Cooks and paid for that mistake. He was intercepted and the pick-six staked the Washington...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Bears Report Card: The Problem with Excessive QB Runs

It would be easy to miss the real problem in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta due to the ugliness of yet another failed Bears two-minute drive. "We need to execute there at the end," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "I mean, there was a ton of plays throughout the game we didn't execute properly."
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts

INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Ohio State P Jesse Mirco Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco was named on Monday afternoon as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to college football’s premier punter. Mirco, a sophomore from Fremantle, Australia, has punted 39 times this season for an average of 45.5 yards, including a season-long 77-yarder in the 21-7 win at Northwestern on Nov. 5. Eleven of his punts have gone for 50 yards or more, while 19 have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

After 3–7 Start, Where Do Jaguars Find Next Win and What Will the Final Record Be?

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is on its last legs after a 3-7 start, making their Week 11 bye come at just the right time. This is the firsttime since 2014 the team has had a Bye Week in Week 11 or later, and for this Jaguars team it seems like an ideal situation. The first 10 weeks went as many likely thought they would before the season, but the reality of the present has seen the Jaguars blow opportunities more often than not in each of their losses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
BUFFALO, NY

