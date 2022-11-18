ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest

By Evelyn Holmes via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkAW9_0jGJSNFc00

It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.

Friday afternoon the Humboldt Park eatery and soda fountain was packed with neighborhood residents and longtime customers like Mike Heinlen who were looking to savor the tasty victory.

"I'm happy that they got the exposure. Hopefully it helps their business," he said.

Spinning J's sweet road to clinching the golden pie plate began when Grossman entered the national contest. She eventually beat out Hoosier Mama Pie Company, just a couple miles away in West Town, to head to a final bake off in New York City.

Spinning J Bakery defeated competition from Tampa, Denver and Boston to win it all with her cranberry yuzu meringue pie.

"We've had the pie before. It's good. It's decadent and fluffy and delicious and perfect," said Rita Srivastava.

The bakery owner, who's worked in commercial kitchens since she was a teen, now not only has bragging rights but also $10,000 in prize money.

Once word of the win got out, the coveted cranberry yuzu meringue pie sold out, but the shop said they'll have more this weekend.

Despite all the attention, Grossman remains humble and shares the win with her staff at Spinning J Bakery, which is named for her grandmother's Spinning Jenny necklace.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
archpaper.com

Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity

“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic

The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
BROADVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Local organizations are giving away free turkeys Sunday – Here's where you can find one

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cost of a thanksgiving turkey is sky-high right now because of inflation, but you can get a bird, for free Sunday.Five hundred turkeys will be available in Englewood starting at noon.The Tree of Life Justice League and Englewood first responders are teaming up with attorney Jon Walner for the giveaway.You'll be able to pick up a turkey near 66th and Halsted.The Base Chicago is also giving away turkeys from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tilton Park.That's near Maypole and Kenton in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall

Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy