Concord, CA

So This Happened…Week of Nov. 14 through 20, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — The Concord History Museum marked its grand opening this weekend with a holiday gift market and a model railroad display. The Historical Society had its beginnings in Ruth Galindo’s home just across the garden lawn from the new museum. Sprouts...
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
Pleasant Hill Mayor Harris looks back, from Community Service Days to seniors and students

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — I am extremely proud of what Pleasant Hill has accomplished during my 20 years on the City Council. As the newcomer, I met with city staff and community leaders to get a better understanding of the issues facing Pleasant Hill. I combined that with my experience from Moraga to become a very active councilmember from the get-go.
Concord mayor Aliano organizes Turkey dinner giveaway for those in need

CONCORD, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — Thanksgiving means being grateful for family and food. However, many families struggle through the week. To help out, Concord’s mayor, Dominic Aliano, has organized another free Thanksgiving meal giveaway to help our neighbors in need. The meal includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls.
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA

The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
Shop Concord Relaunches Gift Card Program for the Winter Holidays

Concord, Calif. (Nov. 19, 2022) – The City of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord e-gift card program. The cards support the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over the Thanksgiving weekend and into the winter holiday season.
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...
