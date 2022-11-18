Read full article on original website
The Pioneer’s Fall 2022 calendar of events and activities, Nov. 20 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Nov. 20, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
So This Happened…Week of Nov. 14 through 20, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — The Concord History Museum marked its grand opening this weekend with a holiday gift market and a model railroad display. The Historical Society had its beginnings in Ruth Galindo’s home just across the garden lawn from the new museum. Sprouts...
It all started around Ruth Galindo’s kitchen table and 52 years later Concord History Museum opens
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 18, 2022) — When a group of long-time Concord residents started the Concord Historical Society in 1970, they had two spaces to choose from for their meetings…the kitchen table or the living room of Ruth Galindo’s landmark Concord home. Now, 52 years later, the...
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
Pleasant Hill Mayor Harris looks back, from Community Service Days to seniors and students
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — I am extremely proud of what Pleasant Hill has accomplished during my 20 years on the City Council. As the newcomer, I met with city staff and community leaders to get a better understanding of the issues facing Pleasant Hill. I combined that with my experience from Moraga to become a very active councilmember from the get-go.
Concord mayor Aliano organizes Turkey dinner giveaway for those in need
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — Thanksgiving means being grateful for family and food. However, many families struggle through the week. To help out, Concord’s mayor, Dominic Aliano, has organized another free Thanksgiving meal giveaway to help our neighbors in need. The meal includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls.
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA
The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Stateline Road Smokehouse is Coming to Napa
The BBQ joint will open in the Rail-Arts District at 872 Vallejo Street in a former auto body shop, "giving it a funky feel unlike any other BBQ space in Northern California."
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Shop Concord Relaunches Gift Card Program for the Winter Holidays
Concord, Calif. (Nov. 19, 2022) – The City of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord e-gift card program. The cards support the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over the Thanksgiving weekend and into the winter holiday season.
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
'This is big': What it's like to ride SF Muni's new Central Subway; Unofficial opening this weekend
Following cost overruns and a four-year delay, the nearly two-mile extension of Muni's T-Third line is finally connecting the city's South of Market neighborhood with Chinatown.
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge
VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...
