It all started around Ruth Galindo’s kitchen table and 52 years later Concord History Museum opens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s Fall 2022 calendar of events and activities, Nov. 20 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Nov. 20, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Nov. 14 through 20, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — The Concord History Museum marked its grand opening this weekend with a holiday gift market and a model railroad display. The Historical Society had its beginnings in Ruth Galindo’s home just across the garden lawn from the new museum. Sprouts...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord’s History Museum will have its grand opening this weekend
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 18, 2022) — The Concord Historical Society will host the grand opening of the Concord History Museum this weekend. The event kicks off with “Concord History 101” an introduction to Concord’s history. Visitors will get a chance to explore local history of the...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill Mayor Harris looks back, from Community Service Days to seniors and students
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — I am extremely proud of what Pleasant Hill has accomplished during my 20 years on the City Council. As the newcomer, I met with city staff and community leaders to get a better understanding of the issues facing Pleasant Hill. I combined that with my experience from Moraga to become a very active councilmember from the get-go.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord mayor Aliano organizes Turkey dinner giveaway for those in need
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — Thanksgiving means being grateful for family and food. However, many families struggle through the week. To help out, Concord’s mayor, Dominic Aliano, has organized another free Thanksgiving meal giveaway to help our neighbors in need. The meal includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls.
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Stateline Road Smokehouse is Coming to Napa
The BBQ joint will open in the Rail-Arts District at 872 Vallejo Street in a former auto body shop, "giving it a funky feel unlike any other BBQ space in Northern California."
foodgressing.com
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA
The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
Vacaville parks and recreation encourage residents to voice thoughts on Centennial Park Master Plan
VACAVILLE, Calif — Vacaville’s Parks and Recreation staff are encouraging residents to share their thoughts and comments on the nearly finished Centennial Park Master Plan. Residents will have two meetings to express their concerns, comments and suggestions for the master plan draft to “ensure that the plan includes...
pioneerpublishers.com
Special holiday concert pays tribute to Karen Carpenter
WALNUT CREEK, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — After lighting up the stage last November, local actress and singer Laurie Roldan will be returning to the Lesher Center for the Arts Dec. 1-2 for an even more apropos and colorful program of Christmas favorites from Karen Carpenter. I reviewed her...
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
sonomamag.com
Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation
Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
pioneerpublishers.com
Shop Concord Relaunches Gift Card Program for the Winter Holidays
Concord, Calif. (Nov. 19, 2022) – The City of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord e-gift card program. The cards support the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over the Thanksgiving weekend and into the winter holiday season.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Comments / 1