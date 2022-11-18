Read full article on original website
Related
In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
KFYR-TV
Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years. More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing...
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
KFYR-TV
ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there is something you’d like to discuss with Game and Fish Department staff, you’ll get your chance soon. Every spring and fall the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s advisory board holds public meetings to communicate with hunters and anglers. “What we...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Governor pardons two turkeys heading into Thanksgiving holiday
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two turkeys who might otherwise have ended up as the main course on Thanksgiving Day are home free after Governor Doug Burgum pardoned both during yesterday's pre-holiday event at the state Capitol. The pardons were made during a ceremony with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, where Burgum commuted...
North Dakota expected to see larger numbers at border crossings over Thanksgiving
Also, you should expect longer lines at the border. With no more covid vaccine restrictions and testing requirements, the port of entries in our state are expecting more North Dakotans to cross this holiday weekend than in past years.
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota
STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Giant million-pound turbine slowly moving through North Dakota west on U.S. Highway 2
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports an extremely large and heavy load is being moved through western North Dakota on those roads and it will be virtually impossible to pass the transport effort.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota earns bid to FCS playoffs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the year 7-4, North Dakota’s season continues on to the postseason. The Fighting Hawks earned an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs. UND will travel to Weber State (9-2) this Saturday, November 26. The winner heads to Bozeman, Montana, to battle #4 Montana State.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Staff shortage forces North Dakota women’s prison to cancel in-person visits
The Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center has canceled in-person visitation until further notice due to staff shortages.
Cold snap makes for early ice on ND lakes
In the last two weeks, we've already seen several nights of single-digit and below zero temps, creating several inches of ice on lakes around the state.
Comments / 0