North Dakota State

KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years. More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing...
WILLISTON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
kvrr.com

Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Governor pardons two turkeys heading into Thanksgiving holiday

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two turkeys who might otherwise have ended up as the main course on Thanksgiving Day are home free after Governor Doug Burgum pardoned both during yesterday's pre-holiday event at the state Capitol. The pardons were made during a ceremony with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, where Burgum commuted...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota

STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
WISCONSIN STATE
valleynewslive.com

New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
FARGO, ND
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota earns bid to FCS playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the year 7-4, North Dakota’s season continues on to the postseason. The Fighting Hawks earned an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs. UND will travel to Weber State (9-2) this Saturday, November 26. The winner heads to Bozeman, Montana, to battle #4 Montana State.
Hot 104.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN

