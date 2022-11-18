MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association. That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year. "Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO