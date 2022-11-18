Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
calleochonews.com
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition
This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
thepalmettopanther.com
Miami NightGarden: The Stroll of a Lifetime
On Nov. 11, Fairchild’s Tropical Botanic Garden commenced the fourth annual Miami Night Garden Experience. With winter approaching, this serves as a perfect outdoor experience for family and friends. The Miami Night Garden initially opened in October 2018 and since then, it has become an iconic location to visit...
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
southdadenewsleader.com
Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month
As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
WSVN-TV
South Florida man uses his passion for rollerskating to help troubled youth avoid bad choices
(WSVN) - A South Florida group is helping troubled teens, and they’re literally on a roll. Karen Hensel introduces us to the man behind Paradise Skating in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. It’s time to lace up those skates. CJ Morrison: “It’s just different styles, the culture.”
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
WSVN-TV
DeMarco Real Estate Group gives back to community with Thanksgiving food giveaway
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays. The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits. Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50...
Amid rising prices, demand for free turkeys in South Florida also up
MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association. That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year. "Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help...
travelexperta.com
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
United Way opens another location for its Mission United veterans’ assistance program
Fort Lauderdale – United Way of Broward County’s Mission United has been aiding the county’s veterans and their families for the past 10 years, and now the service organization has expanded its operations to a second Fort Lauderdale location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a standing-room-only...
