calleochonews.com

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition

This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
MIAMI, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
thepalmettopanther.com

Miami NightGarden: The Stroll of a Lifetime

On Nov. 11, Fairchild’s Tropical Botanic Garden commenced the fourth annual Miami Night Garden Experience. With winter approaching, this serves as a perfect outdoor experience for family and friends. The Miami Night Garden initially opened in October 2018 and since then, it has become an iconic location to visit...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month

As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Amid rising prices, demand for free turkeys in South Florida also up

MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association. That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year. "Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help...
MIAMI, FL
travelexperta.com

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL

