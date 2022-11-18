Read full article on original website
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
USDA Reminds Coleman County Farmers and Ranchers to Vote in Coleman County Committee Election
Coleman, TX, November, 2022 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Coleman County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5, 2022.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Morris Addresses Chamber About Legislature
At Friday’s November monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce the speaker was Joe Morris, a government relations consultant who represents Brown County and other rural counties, as well as agricultural and water clients, to the Texas State Legislature. Morris said the Legislature will begin with a...
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
Andy Lee named Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade
The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce announced on friday that Andy Lee has been voted the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting many local organizations.
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
New Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Cheryll Mabray officially swore in Debbie Odom and Tana DeSchane as new CASA volunteer Advocates, on November 9, 2022. Debbie comes from a long history of law enforcement and brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. While Debbie is a Brown County resident, she has accepted a Comanche case as we need more volunteers to help children in that county. Tana is continuing her graduate education but has felt called to be a CASA volunteer advocate for a long time. She brings an inquisitive mind and knowledge that will benefit our CASA children. We are proud of both ladies and glad they chose to finish their training and advocate for a child in court.
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3
The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
Brownwood Lions moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals with win over Canyon
The Brownwood Lions are the last team from the Big Country to make it in the Class 4A Division I second round. Friday, the Lions hit the road to Midland for the Area Championship game against the Canyon Eagles. The Lions jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first....
‘Christmas in the Boot Shop’ set for Nov. 26
The Brown County Museum of History presents “Christmas in the Boot Shop” on Saturday, November 26th from 10 AM – 2 PM. Taking place at a model boot shop located within the museum, this event will be a festive kickoff to the Christmas season. There will be...
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game
MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 21-27
Early at Brownwood, 2:15 p.m. Brownwood at Brady, 2 p.m. Early at Jim Ned, 11:45 a.m. Brownwood vs. Odessa High (at Glen Rose), 4 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 11:15 a.m. Early at Hawley, 1:45 p.m. GIRLS AND BASKETBALL. Blanket at Brookesmith, 11 a.m. Zephyr at Cross Plains, 6 p.m. MEN’S...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Winning State
I love this time of the year – playoff football – and I have been privileged down through the years to be around some great State Championship football teams. I’ve also been around some great football teams that were not State Champions. What’s the difference? Obviously I’m not somebody who can figure that out.
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
Nila Helt
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Christian Church in Brownwood. Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Lady Lions level record at 3-3 with 44-23 triumph over McGregor
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions evened their season record at 3-3 with their most lopsided victory to date, 44-23 over McGregor Friday at the Hamilton tournament. Brownwood shot just 26 percent (13 of 50) from the field, and 20 percent (5 of 25) on three-pointers, but drained a season-high 13 free throws in 27 attempts. The Lady Lions also grabbed 30 rebounds and nabbed 21 steals to overcome 23 turnovers.
