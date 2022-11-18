12-Year Old Missing From Central Waterfront Neighborhood; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information

Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for using illegally skimmed payment cards at a Newark gas station yesterday afternoon. On November 20, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., troopers responded to the Sunoco located at 520 JFK Memorial Highway regarding a suspicious subject who had been observed using numerous payment cards at a gas pump. Troopers contacted 28-year-old Edward Whitefield-Dukes, who was filling a large fuel tank in the bed of his rental pickup truck. While speaking with troopers, Whitefield-Dukes discarded a credit card reader and writer into a nearby trashcan. Troopers recovered the device and Whitefield-Dukes was taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Whitefield-Dukes’ truck led to the discovery of numerous Wawa gift cards that were encoded with various credit card numbers from different financial institutions that were not associated with Wawa.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO