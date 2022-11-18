ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

12-Year Old Missing From Central Waterfront Neighborhood; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information

New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Missing Person Alert: Dane Walton, Einstein Hospital, Elkins Park

The Cheltenham Township Police Department recently put out a Missing Person Alert for Dane Walton, 35, who wandered off from Einstein Hospital Elkins Park around 1:30pm today. Dane Walton is described as a 5’9″, 145 lb. black male with black hair and a medium-length beard, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt hoodie, gray sweatpants and blue Nike sneakers.
ELKINS PARK, PA
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for Using Skimmed Gift Cards

Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for using illegally skimmed payment cards at a Newark gas station yesterday afternoon. On November 20, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., troopers responded to the Sunoco located at 520 JFK Memorial Highway regarding a suspicious subject who had been observed using numerous payment cards at a gas pump. Troopers contacted 28-year-old Edward Whitefield-Dukes, who was filling a large fuel tank in the bed of his rental pickup truck. While speaking with troopers, Whitefield-Dukes discarded a credit card reader and writer into a nearby trashcan. Troopers recovered the device and Whitefield-Dukes was taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Whitefield-Dukes’ truck led to the discovery of numerous Wawa gift cards that were encoded with various credit card numbers from different financial institutions that were not associated with Wawa.
NEWARK, DE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutor: Mother sentenced to life after killing son to hide affair

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey mother was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail without the possibility of parole for the death of her 17-month-old son in May. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Heather Reynolds was sentenced to life in prison for murder, as well as an 8-year-prison term for endangering the welfare of a child and a 4-year term for possession of methamphetamine.
CAMDEN, NJ

