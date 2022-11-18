Read full article on original website
Nurses, mothers bemoan closure of St. Mary’s maternity ward
For decades, families have welcomed new members at the maternity ward of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, but that tradition abruptly ended the evening of Nov. 11. The post Nurses, mothers bemoan closure of St. Mary’s maternity ward appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Making Thanksgiving Dementia-Friendly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season. Families who are impacted by Dementia-related illness can have a stress-free Thanksgiving by making a plan that fits their schedule. Prepare your loved one before the celebration by showing pictures,...
KOLO TV Reno
Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month. The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School. Immunize Nevada is partnering...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preparations are underway for the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. The non-profit will host the event Thursday. The Nugget is partnering with Catholic Charities to help put on the meal. Anyone will be able to stop by and pick up a plate...
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
KOLO TV Reno
Community Food Pantry to distribute free Thanksgiving meals Saturday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Food Pantry will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19. The pantry will be handing out meals to families in need in the Reno/Sparks area from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. at 1135 12th street. Turkeys will be given out on a first...
KOLO TV Reno
Peppermill hosts 7th annual ‘Pie it Forward’ Bake Sale fundraiser benefitting local non-profit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, November 20th, Peppermill Reno hosted its 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale, selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7 with all proceeds going directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are recovering from substance abuse. “Its a big...
KOLO TV Reno
Veterans encouraged to look into the PACT ACT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the PACT ACT. It allows Veterans to apply for medical benefits if they are suffering the ill effects of toxic exposure. Those Veterans most likely impacted, served in Viet Nam, Gulf War, and Post 911 Operations. “The 20-something 25 or...
KOLO TV Reno
Swift Institute helping turn off lower back pain with Intracept Procedure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients with chronic lower back pain could benefit from a new procedure being offered in Northern Nevada. Swift Institute has added the Intracept to its pain treatment care, with Dr. Hugh McDermott recently becoming the first are surgeon to perform the procedure at an ambulatory surgery center.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series
Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy restores power for most in Douglas County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy has restored power to schools, as well as to most customers. More than 19,000 NV Energy customers in Douglas County lost power Monday morning. The outages impacted most parts of the county including Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe. The utility...
KOLO TV Reno
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You could hear the bells ringing inside the Eldorado Friday morning. That’s where the Salvation Army held its Red Kettle Kickoff. It was a chance to kickstart the major fundraising effort while recognizing community partners and volunteers for their work on behalf of the nonprofit. The Salvation Army Washoe County will assist roughly 800 families this Christmas season with toys and turkeys. It will also provide Silver Angel Gifts to about 450 low-income seniors. The Salvation Army says it’s not just about the tangible gifts. The season also provides hope and encouragement in these times.
Nevada Appeal
Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips
From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
KOLO TV Reno
Ashley's forecast
Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. Updated: Nov....
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
2news.com
Elementary school students in Carson City celebrate Math Madness Week
Elementary schools in the Carson City School District took time to observe designated Math Weeks and Math Nights over the course of the past few weeks. The celebrations were designed to change the way students experience mathematics by hosting special events and activities designed to create a passion for and to help foster mathematical thinking.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
