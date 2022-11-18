RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You could hear the bells ringing inside the Eldorado Friday morning. That’s where the Salvation Army held its Red Kettle Kickoff. It was a chance to kickstart the major fundraising effort while recognizing community partners and volunteers for their work on behalf of the nonprofit. The Salvation Army Washoe County will assist roughly 800 families this Christmas season with toys and turkeys. It will also provide Silver Angel Gifts to about 450 low-income seniors. The Salvation Army says it’s not just about the tangible gifts. The season also provides hope and encouragement in these times.

