Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
Iowa Supreme Court rules on trailer hitch that blocked a license plate
Des Moines, IA- A ruling on an obstructed license plate will stand after a split vote in the Iowa Supreme Court on the issue. Radio Iowa reports that Prince Payne was stopped by an Altoona police officer who said the ball in the trailer hitch of his pickup was blocking the view of the third letter on the license plate.
Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the big winner from the 2022 midterm elections. Both Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were elected in landslides. It was proof that voters in Florida support the conservative policies of Governor DeSantis. However, much of the national media ignored the “red wave” that took place in Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds was also re-elected in a landslide. Iowa voters not only re-elected Gov. Reynolds, but they expanded the Republican majority in the legislature, and for the first time in decades elected a Republican Attorney General and State Treasurer. Gov. Reynolds is...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
What to expect as Iowa’s attorney general, treasurer leave office after four decades
Change is coming to Iowa’s attorney general and treasurer’s offices as voters chose to elect challengers who promised to work toward GOP goals over the Democratic incumbents who argued their tenure brought nonpartisan successes. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and state Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, both the nation’s longest-serving officials in their positions, were defeated in […] The post What to expect as Iowa’s attorney general, treasurer leave office after four decades appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority
Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa's scores on reading and math higher than those of other states
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Report Card data shows test scores are trending down nationwide for math and reading, but Iowa schools are faring better than most. The National Center for Education initiated a long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for students in grades 4th through 8th called AEP. This year, they found students scores declined by 5 points in reading and 7 points in math.
In Iowa, upset parents want school district to scrub lessons with LGBTQ, 'critical race ideology'
Some parents want the Van Meter Community School District to end the use of a curriculum they feel is political and teaches 'gender ideology.'
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Donald Trump says he's running for president. Is he the favorite to win the Iowa caucuses?
As Donald Trump launches a third White House run, Iowa remains friendly territory for the former president even as Iowa Republicans say they're open — and even eager — to hear from other potential candidates. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll suggests a broad swath of Iowa Republicans remain committed to a Trump...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Challenge filed over Sen. Whitver's residency on voter registration
DES MOINES, Iowa — Questions remain about if Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives where he claims he does in Senate District 23. A challenge to his voter registration, filed by a Grimes resident, has been filed with the Polk County Auditor. The challenge, filed on Nov. 5,...
Former worker claims expired food being served in Indianola school district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Woods has worked in the Indianola Community School District as a food service manager for 12 years. Over a decade of experience came to a close after she emailed the district's food service director about spoiled cauliflower in Irving Elementary School's kitchen. "I had...
Des Moines Public Schools looking to expand preschool options
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools could be expanding their full-day preschool options for kids in the metro. The new proposal, which was shown to Des Moines City Council on Monday, would add six full-day preschool classrooms to the district. If the plan is approved, the impact could be felt for years to come.
