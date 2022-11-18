Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Former Dodger and Cinncinatii Red Kyle Farmer is now a Twin
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
Dodgers Roster News: LA Shocks World By Non-Tendering 3 Players
He's spent the last four seasons with the Dodgers.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Dodgers Roster News: Former LA Pitcher Back With the Team For a Third Time
This is his third stint with the Dodgers in his career.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Angels News: Why Tyler Anderson Chose Halos Over Other Similar Offers
He wanted to be with the Angels for the next three seasons.
RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge
A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision
Andrew Friedman says they were unable to find a trade partner for Cody Bellinger
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
WATCH: Asdrubal Cabrera Punches Opposing Player After Bat Flip in Winter League Game
Two-time All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera took exception to an opponent 'pimping' a home run off his pitcher in a Venezuelan league winter game Saturday night. The 37-year-old infielder charged towards Carlos Castro, punching him in the face as he rounded first base, as the benches cleared.
Dodgers News: LA Remains Interested in Cody Bellinger Reunion
Cody is now a free agent, but he could sign with LA this off-season
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
Dodgers News: LA Non-Tenders Cody Bellinger; Set To Hit Free Agency
The speculations came true but Cody Bellinger can still come back to the team
Dodgers: Former GM Doesn't See Trea Turner Returning to Los Angeles 'at His Price'
Will the Dodgers offer Trea a big contract?
