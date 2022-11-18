Ex-BF Captured In Killings Of Virginia Mom, 3 Kids: Police

JoAnna Cottle. Photo Credit: Jo Marie Facebook

A Maryland man was in custody after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend and her four young children early Friday, Nov. 8 in Virginia.

Jonah Adams, 35, of Waldorf, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Chesterfield County slayings of JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, police told reporters.

Officers responding to a home on the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chester found the four bodies around 5 a.m. All were apparently shot to death.

Adams was arrested on warrants near his home in Maryland, police confirmed. Police in a news release said that Adams is the father of Kinsey and Jayson.

