ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Ex-BF Captured In Killings Of Virginia Mom, 3 Kids: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e2hX_0jGJKpfa00
JoAnna Cottle. Photo Credit: Jo Marie Facebook

A Maryland man was in custody after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend and her four young children early Friday, Nov. 8 in Virginia.

Jonah Adams, 35, of Waldorf, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Chesterfield County slayings of JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, police told reporters.

Officers responding to a home on the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chester found the four bodies around 5 a.m. All were apparently shot to death.

Adams was arrested on warrants near his home in Maryland, police confirmed. Police in a news release said that Adams is the father of Kinsey and Jayson.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

Comments / 30

default-avatar
Jeanie Cox
2d ago

And this man will continue to live after taking all these lives....heartbreaking ....Bring back the chair and maybe if these people knew there would be death for them they would think before they do this horrible stuff.

Reply
15
John
2d ago

Bring back the Chair. We demand equal justice.

Reply(4)
33
kaka Coco
2d ago

This is heart breaking , very sad.

Reply
16
Related
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
WBOC

Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children

CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
CHESTER, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police: Fourth Teen Arrested in Germantown Homicide

Police said a fourth teen has been arrested in connection with a Germantown homicide in April on Gunners Branch Road. Detectives found evidence connecting Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown, to the homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline, from Frederick, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
409K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy