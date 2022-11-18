ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett Buick GMC offers NIL deal to Arkansas gymnastics, softball student-athletes

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Everett Buick GMC is extending a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity to every individual member of the Arkansas gymnastics and softball teams.

“We began promoting Buick’s ‘See Her Greatness’ campaign focusing on increased visibility of

female athletes in the spring of this year,” said Susie Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC. “We are furthering our commitment of spotlighting these women by partnering with each Division I gymnast and softball athlete at the University of Arkansas.”

“We are so appreciative of the work of Susie Everett and her team at Everett Buick GMC for

providing our team with this incredible NIL opportunity,” said Arkansas gymnastics coach Jordyn

Wieber. “Viewership and visibility in women’s gymnastics has skyrocketed over the last few

years, so everything about the ‘See Her Greatness’ campaign aligns with where we are as a

sport. This is great for our program and our courageous student-athletes.”

“There has never been a better time to be a female college student-athlete,” said Arkansas head

softball coach Courtney Deifel. “With expanding opportunities made possible by NIL, our

student-athletes have a chance to realize their dreams both on and off the field. We are so

appreciative to Susie Everett and Everett Buick GMC for their continued advocacy for women and

for championing the extraordinary young women on the Razorback Softball team.”

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

