ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee high school football scores, live updates: Memphis TSSAA playoffs quarterfinals

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVQr3_0jGJJu3000

There are just four Memphis-area football teams remaining in the TSSAA football playoffs and two of them are playing for a spot in the semifinals. Bartlett (10-2) hosts Germantown (10-2) in the quarterfinals in a rematch of a Week 5 clash between the two teams.

Germantown won the first game at home, 17-16, on Sept. 16. This time around, the matchup should be just as exciting with both teams playing as best as they have all season.

MASE (12-0) looks to keep its win streak alive against a Peabody team that loves to score. Covington (10-2) has a chance to take down a familiar team and land in the semifinals if it can defeat Dyersburg (8-4).

Follow along below for live updates on all the remaining Memphis-area teams in the postseason, this week.

QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW:Here is who we have on upset alert for third week of TSSAA football playoffs

TOP GAMES, PREDICTIONS:Predicting every Memphis-area TSSAA football playoff game — including Bartlett vs. Germantown

SUPER 25:Tennessee high school football Super 25 rankings: Huge TSSAA playoff games highlight week

POWER RANKINGS:Memphis-area power rankings: Who's the new No. 1 football team after Munford's loss?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

All Heart: A journey from a Memphis women's basketball player to the coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn — At the heart of what bonds the Williams sisters is basketball. "That was one of our main centers for how our relationship evolved over the years," Lanyce Williams said. She and her twin sister played together at Arlington High School, budding into Div. I recruits. So it was only natural that the play together in college. In August of 2018, they both announced their commitment to the Memphis Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg players continue to ‘Do It For Tip’

A familiar face is not working the sidelines at Lewisburg High School basketball games this season, but if he were, he’d be pretty pleased with the effort his teams have been showing so far. Adam Tipton, boys and girls basketball coach for the Patriots and Lady Patriots, passed away...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
247Sports

Memphis vs. Virginia Commonwealth: New court is the least intriguing change for the Tigers

Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers open the doors to the FedExForum on Sunday afternoon for their first 2022-23 regular season home game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Memphis fans will get their first in-person look at this year's team and the newly designed home court. And while that is great because - let's face it - no one liked the old one, it's the least intriguing change on the horizon for the Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Senatobia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal

Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
SARDIS, MS
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins tweeted, “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in South Memphis shooting, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street near East McLemore at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One man went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect, who the victim knows, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy