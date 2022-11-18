Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
Sabres skid into snowman with loss to Leafs, 8th in a row in regulation
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss. Buffalo fell to 7-11-0 and hasn’t earned a point in the standings since Nov. 2. The Sabres wrap up a three-game road trip Tuesday night in […]
Sabres claim F Tyson Jost off waivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres added a first-round pick from 2016 to their forward lineup Saturday, claiming Tyson Jost off waivers. The 24-year-old Jost was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche and spent six years in Colorado before getting traded to Minnesota in March. He was waived Friday in the expiring season of a […]
Fantasy hockey picks: The top 6 to watch and skip
If you’re looking for fantasy hockey tips for the games ahead, you have come to the right place. As the
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
Yardbarker
Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost
The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
NBC Sports
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 21
* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
NHL
Hossa joined by family, teammates as Blackhawks retire No. 81
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa was all smiles as the Chicago Blackhawks lifted his No. 81 to the rafters at United Center prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Former Blackhawks color analyst Eddie Olczyk, who now does the same job for the Seattle Kraken, emceed the 45-minute...
FOX Sports
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
Comments / 0