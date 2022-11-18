ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago

The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
CYPRESS, CA
Seal Beach hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10

The Breakfast with Santa event is on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Marina Community Center located at 151 Marina Drive. A free pancake breakfast will be provided by the Seal Beach Lions Club and the event features photos with Santa, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and new, unwrapped toy donations are being accepted to benefit children in need this holiday season.
SEAL BEACH, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach

“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Visit Newport Beach Launches 2022 Holiday Campaign

We all know the holiday song “Let It Snow,” and the belting “Let It Go” number from the movie “Frozen. Visit Newport Beach offers a new tag line for their 2022 holiday campaign that combines both those titles: “Let It Glow,” which shines a light on the experiences in Newport Beach for travelers to make the destination their home for the holidays.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Gum Grove Park temporarily closed due to fire danger

Gum Grove Park will be temporarily closed due to increased fire danger amidst high winds and heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach will temporarily close Gum Grove Park tonight (November 18, 2022) at dusk, and the park will remain closed until Sunday, November 20, 2022, at dawn. The National Weather Service has issued a wind and low humidity warning through Saturday night. This closure will help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
ANAHEIM, CA
John Wayne Airport offers Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips

As the busy holiday travel season quickly approaches, airports across the country are anticipating another year of record passenger volume. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most heavily traveled periods, and passengers traveling through John Wayne Airport (JWA) between Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 28 will experience higher-than-normal passenger traffic.
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin

Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
TUSTIN, CA

