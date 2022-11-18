Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago
The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
Guest Editorial: Sgt. Donald Sowma’s sacrifice resonates through generations
I remember waiting outside of the Cypress Police Station during the hiring process and seeing Sgt. Sowma’s memorial. It was a sobering reminder that this job can be so unpredictable and dangerous. People like Sgt. Sowma inspire me to be a more selfless servant of my community and put...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Highs are expected to remain...
Orange County Probation Department announces official opening of Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center
The Orange County Probation Department announces the official opening of the department’s Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center (MRC) located on the grounds of Orange County Juvenile Hall in the City of Orange. The initial inception of the MRC began on April 15, 2015 when the California Board of State and Community...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Santa Ana early this morning
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 4:00 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down on the roadway in the area of 2800 North Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and the Orange City Fire Department responded to the scene and...
Seal Beach hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10
The Breakfast with Santa event is on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Marina Community Center located at 151 Marina Drive. A free pancake breakfast will be provided by the Seal Beach Lions Club and the event features photos with Santa, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and new, unwrapped toy donations are being accepted to benefit children in need this holiday season.
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Former Fresno businessman sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for a classic car restoration scheme
Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, of Huntington Beach, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for committing wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car business, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between November 2015 and January...
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band honor lost loved ones at Solar for Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-a-Thon
Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band are excited to bring some holiday cheer to Solace For Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-A-Thon on Sunday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Performing at this event is an incredible honor for the Band, as the Solace For Hope...
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach
“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
Visit Newport Beach Launches 2022 Holiday Campaign
We all know the holiday song “Let It Snow,” and the belting “Let It Go” number from the movie “Frozen. Visit Newport Beach offers a new tag line for their 2022 holiday campaign that combines both those titles: “Let It Glow,” which shines a light on the experiences in Newport Beach for travelers to make the destination their home for the holidays.
Gum Grove Park temporarily closed due to fire danger
Gum Grove Park will be temporarily closed due to increased fire danger amidst high winds and heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach will temporarily close Gum Grove Park tonight (November 18, 2022) at dusk, and the park will remain closed until Sunday, November 20, 2022, at dawn. The National Weather Service has issued a wind and low humidity warning through Saturday night. This closure will help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.
Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
San Juan Hills holds off late charge by Dana Hills to capture Luis Macias Tournament title
San Juan Hills players and coaches celebrate after winning the tournament title Saturday. (Photos; OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). San Juan Hills High School’s boys basketball team, the defending CIF 2A champion, is off to another great start. The Stallions won their fourth in a row, defeating Dana Hills...
Highlights from Luis Macias, Rumble for Rosecrans and Jim Harris Memorial Tourneys
TUSTIN 44, EL MODENA 41: The Tillers (3-1) captured the third place game in the Luis Macias Tournament Saturday. Johnny Sagarino had 12 points and Carson Jue and Eli Nyeazi nine points each to lead Tustin. El Modena (2-1) was led by Brady Lemnitzer and Jaden Esparza with 12 points each and Drew Rodriguez with 10 points.
John Wayne Airport offers Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips
As the busy holiday travel season quickly approaches, airports across the country are anticipating another year of record passenger volume. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most heavily traveled periods, and passengers traveling through John Wayne Airport (JWA) between Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 28 will experience higher-than-normal passenger traffic.
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
PHOTOS: Late field goal lifts Cypress past Newport Harbor and into CIF finals
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston scrambles for a long gain during the third quarter of the CIF Division 4 semifinal against Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). For Cypress High School’s placekicker Logan Kennedy, the third-time was a charm. After having two earlier field goals attempts...
