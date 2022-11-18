The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.

