USPS helping IHS keiki send letters to Santa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — USPS Operation Santa is a free program that gives children a chance to write a Christmas wish letter and allows anyone to send a gift on behalf of Santa Claus.

Hawaii’s postal service is taking part in the operation by visiting the Institute For Human Services’ Women’s & Family Shelter in Honolulu.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the United States Postal Services will help 25 keiki at the emergency shelter create and write their Christmas wish letters to Santa.

“We hope that our visit will result in the fulfillment of Christmas wishes for every keiki in the shelter who writes a Santa letter,” said USPS Holiday Spokesman Nelly Lang.

After the kids finish writing their letters, the USPS will make them securely available online for potential “adoption” by anonymous gift-givers. Adopters then have the chance to purchase and send a gift to fulfill a child’s wish.

You can become an adopter and help a keiki’s wish come true by clicking here.

The USPS said last year 131 Santa letters from Hawaii were adopted.