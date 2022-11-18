ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger jet bursts into flames after hitting vehicle crossing runway in Peru

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LIMA, Peru — At least two people have died after an A320neo passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines collided with a vehicle on the runway at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru.

Flight LA2213 had 102 passengers and six crew members aboard when it collided with a firetruck that entered the active runway, according to Reuters.

Videos on social media showed the collision during the jet’s takeoff roll.

Authorities said the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed, according to The Associated Press. One firefighter in the vehicle survived the incident.

“Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition,” the company told the AP.

The domestic flight was bound for Juliaca before the accident, according to Reuters.

Indonesia earthquake: 162 dead after 5.6 magnitude quake strikes Java island

JAKARTA, Indonesia — At least 162 people have died after a powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time, was centered about 11 miles west-southwest of Ciranjang-hilir, West Java. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
