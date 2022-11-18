ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Littleton’s Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24.

After entering in the 84th minute of the season-opening match at Vitesse on Aug. 7, Bassett was loaned to Fortuna Sittard and appeared in 10 league matches.

Bassett made his MLS debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games. Bassett made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

