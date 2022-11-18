ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Horvat to Capitals Trade Rumors, Penguins Go Red Carpet

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.
NHL

Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs

After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumours: Dvorak, Trade Watch & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours rundown, the Canadiens loan out a prospect and unveil a new addition to the team. There have been indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs. Also, some veterans have been seen as trade targets. There may be changes in the team’s ownership structure as well.
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 21

* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
FOX Sports

Columbus and Florida meet in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -212, Blue Jackets +176; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action. Columbus is 5-6-0...
FOX Sports

Flyers host the Flames after Tippett's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Calgary Flames after Owen Tippett scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Philadelphia has gone 4-3-1 in home games and...
