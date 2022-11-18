WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO