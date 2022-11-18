Read full article on original website
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
Columbus, Ohio - The road trip didn't turn out great for the Red Wings, but it's fair to say it was good. The Red Wings ended their four-game trip Saturday with a convincing, 6-1 victory over the injury-decimated Columbus Blue Jackets. "Great" would have likely constituted six, or so, points...
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours rundown, the Canadiens loan out a prospect and unveil a new addition to the team. There have been indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs. Also, some veterans have been seen as trade targets. There may be changes in the team’s ownership structure as well.
* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
Evgeni Malkin Appreciation Post, From Daring Origins to 1000th Game
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
