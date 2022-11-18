ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
CYPRESS, CA
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach

“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Gum Grove Park temporarily closed due to fire danger

Gum Grove Park will be temporarily closed due to increased fire danger amidst high winds and heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach will temporarily close Gum Grove Park tonight (November 18, 2022) at dusk, and the park will remain closed until Sunday, November 20, 2022, at dawn. The National Weather Service has issued a wind and low humidity warning through Saturday night. This closure will help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach

On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
LONG BEACH, CA
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin

Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
TUSTIN, CA
Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
ANAHEIM, CA
Emotional Firsts and Lasts Occur as New City Clerk, Treasurer Sworn In

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
The Leapfrog Group issues Top “A” Grade to Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers for patient safety

Kaiser Permanente Anaheim and Irvine medical centers received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes these two medical centers’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an...
ANAHEIM, CA

