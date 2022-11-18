Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
localocnews.com
Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band honor lost loved ones at Solar for Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-a-Thon
Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band are excited to bring some holiday cheer to Solace For Hope’s Third Annual Ornament-A-Thon on Sunday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Performing at this event is an incredible honor for the Band, as the Solace For Hope...
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out three fires in Garden Grove that started in an area occupied by transients
911 calls at 10:43 a.m. reported a fire near the railroad tracks in Garden Grove with propane tanks exploding, RV’s involved, and a building on fire. OCFA fire crews arrived to RV’s on fire and the fire was quickly spreading. Approximately 80 firefighters responded as part of three...
localocnews.com
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach
“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
localocnews.com
Gum Grove Park temporarily closed due to fire danger
Gum Grove Park will be temporarily closed due to increased fire danger amidst high winds and heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach will temporarily close Gum Grove Park tonight (November 18, 2022) at dusk, and the park will remain closed until Sunday, November 20, 2022, at dawn. The National Weather Service has issued a wind and low humidity warning through Saturday night. This closure will help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.
localocnews.com
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Santa Ana early this morning
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 4:00 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down on the roadway in the area of 2800 North Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and the Orange City Fire Department responded to the scene and...
localocnews.com
Orange County Probation Department announces official opening of Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center
The Orange County Probation Department announces the official opening of the department’s Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center (MRC) located on the grounds of Orange County Juvenile Hall in the City of Orange. The initial inception of the MRC began on April 15, 2015 when the California Board of State and Community...
localocnews.com
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
localocnews.com
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
localocnews.com
Guest Editorial: Sgt. Donald Sowma’s sacrifice resonates through generations
I remember waiting outside of the Cypress Police Station during the hiring process and seeing Sgt. Sowma’s memorial. It was a sobering reminder that this job can be so unpredictable and dangerous. People like Sgt. Sowma inspire me to be a more selfless servant of my community and put...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Highs are expected to remain...
localocnews.com
Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills vs. Dana Hills in final of Luis Macias Tourney; Friday night OC highlights
SAN JUAN HILLS 59, TUSTIN 42: The Staillions remained undefeated in the Luis Macias Tournament and advanced into the championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. vs. Dana Hills at Santa Ana High School. Trey Webb scored 12 points, Mason Hodges had 11 points, Jack Monarek had 10 points to lead...
localocnews.com
Emotional Firsts and Lasts Occur as New City Clerk, Treasurer Sworn In
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Late field goal lifts Cypress past Newport Harbor and into CIF finals
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston scrambles for a long gain during the third quarter of the CIF Division 4 semifinal against Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). For Cypress High School’s placekicker Logan Kennedy, the third-time was a charm. After having two earlier field goals attempts...
localocnews.com
The Leapfrog Group issues Top “A” Grade to Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers for patient safety
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim and Irvine medical centers received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes these two medical centers’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills holds off late charge by Dana Hills to capture Luis Macias Tournament title
San Juan Hills players and coaches celebrate after winning the tournament title Saturday. (Photos; OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). San Juan Hills High School’s boys basketball team, the defending CIF 2A champion, is off to another great start. The Stallions won their fourth in a row, defeating Dana Hills...
Comments / 0