ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild enter a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of three straight games. Minnesota has a 7-7-2 record overall and a 2-5-1 record in home games. The Wild...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings

It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Yardbarker

After 'wasting' a game, Hurricanes try to turn page vs. Jets

Most of the time, regardless of the result, the Carolina Hurricanes put a positive spin on how they've played. That was far from the case their last time out, after a rare lackluster outing in a 2-1 overtime loss at Minnesota. The Hurricanes will try to put the memory of...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Jets’ Depth To Be Tested As Ehlers, Appleton Out Long-Term

This is not the news general manger Kevin Cheveldayoff and his crew anticipated hearing just days after Ehlers took to the ice of Canada Life Centre for a brief individual workout in what appeared to be forward progress in what was then touted as an ‘undisclosed lower-body injury’.
WISCONSIN STATE
ESPN

Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes

LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
FOX Sports

Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche

Trio of prospects making strides in SHL; Red Wings players and alumni set for MotorCity Casino Hotel's annual Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament on Monday. After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy