FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
ESPN
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
FOX Sports
Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild enter a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of three straight games. Minnesota has a 7-7-2 record overall and a 2-5-1 record in home games. The Wild...
Coyotes eye elusive road win, but Predators sharp on home ice
The Nashville Predators have had some much-needed success at home this month. That might not bode well for the struggling
Detroit News
'Really happy': Red Wings finish trip in dominating fashion, beat Blue Jackets
Columbus, Ohio - The road trip didn't turn out great for the Red Wings, but it's fair to say it was good. The Red Wings ended their four-game trip Saturday with a convincing, 6-1 victory over the injury-decimated Columbus Blue Jackets. "Great" would have likely constituted six, or so, points...
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks preview, odds: Canucks rounding into form
Coming off what coach Bruce Boudreau called his team's best game of the season, the Vancouver Canucks will put a two-game winning streak on the line when they host the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Vancouver, which started the season without a win in its first seven games...
Pavel Buchnevich’s 5-point night powers Blues past Ducks
Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and three assists as the St. Louis Blues routed the visiting Anaheim Ducks 6-2 Saturday
Yardbarker
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Battered Blue Jackets bid for third straight win, host Wings
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been losing players and gaining points. That’s an unusual combination for a team that lost
Yardbarker
After 'wasting' a game, Hurricanes try to turn page vs. Jets
Most of the time, regardless of the result, the Carolina Hurricanes put a positive spin on how they've played. That was far from the case their last time out, after a rare lackluster outing in a 2-1 overtime loss at Minnesota. The Hurricanes will try to put the memory of...
Yardbarker
Jets’ Depth To Be Tested As Ehlers, Appleton Out Long-Term
This is not the news general manger Kevin Cheveldayoff and his crew anticipated hearing just days after Ehlers took to the ice of Canada Life Centre for a brief individual workout in what appeared to be forward progress in what was then touted as an ‘undisclosed lower-body injury’.
Buchnevich, Kyrou, Thomas steal show for Blues in sixth win in a row, 6-2 over Ducks
ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich can joke about it now. So can Robert Thomas. Smiles and jokes can abound from all different ways, especially when you're winning. The Blues have grasped the winning lately, and they're doing it quite well. Amazingly on the heels of an eight-game losing streak, they've ...
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
Alexandar Georgiev makes 32 saves as Avs blank Caps
Alexandar Georgiev had 32 saves for his first shutout of the season and ninth of his career, Nathan MacKinnon had
FOX Sports
Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche
Trio of prospects making strides in SHL; Red Wings players and alumni set for MotorCity Casino Hotel's annual Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament on Monday. After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.
