Osceola Road Commission Warning Drivers Before Going out on the Roads

The Osceola Road Commission warns drivers only to go out if absolutely necessary.

Their crews are working overtime tonight and over the weekend to clear and salt roads.

The road commission’s first priority is to salt and sand primary roads.

Once those roads are clear, they move on to subdivisions and side roads.

The Osceola County Road Commission wants to remind drivers when coming up on plow trucks to give them space.

“They’re big trucks. They can’t see what is right behind them. They have all different kinds of things going on inside the truck outside of the truck, so just give them that space,” said Michael Mattzela, Manager for Osceola Road Commission.

They say this is the earliest they have needed crews out in this capacity in the last several years.