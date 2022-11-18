ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

GIWIFI
2d ago

Whether she was nude or not, and I think she was. That was not a nude colored suit. It shows a lack of judgment and employers will reject you for that alone. If mental health is your chosen field, then you need to evaluate yourself.

Nicole Michelle
2d ago

The girl was naked, we all know that. The picture was stupid. She said she wants to work with kids. All this together seem like a trashy combination. She should of did this at that PWI she went to.

I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago

The photo was inappropriate. You would expect this from an undergraduate bit not a graduate student.

westorlandonews.com

Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate

On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
thefamuanonline.com

Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU

The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
WCTV

Strike Snubbed: Rattlers left out of FCS Playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite finishing the season on a nine game winning streak, finishing second in the SWAC East and going 9-2 for the second straight year the Florida A&M Rattlers will not be making a second straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs. “Obviously very disappointed today for our...
WCTV

Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
WESH

More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
WCTV

Willie Simmons speaks on FAMU’s FCS playoff snub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
WESH

Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
fsunews.com

People-watching at Club Downunder’s Tom the Mail Man concert

With the Student Union finally open, Club Downunder concerts have been one of the most exciting events for students to unwind from long nights of studying… or other late night activities. On Nov. 17, Club Downunder hosted a show with musician Tom the Mail Man and opener Tahj Keeton.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL

Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning Briefs: 11/18/2022

Local News Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Thursday. You can listen to the interview here. Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police […]
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
