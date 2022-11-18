ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023

Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Cardano New Price Predictions Are Out

It’s just been revealed that there are new price targets out for Bitcoin and Cardano. Check out the latest reports about the prices of these digital assets below. The popular crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows.
Motley Fool

Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?

The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
astaga.com

Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall

The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
astaga.com

Bitcoin To Crash To $10K If Grayscale Increases Selling Pressure?

The crypto market has seen excessive promoting stress over the previous week, with Bitcoin recording a recent yearly low beneath its present ranges. The primary crypto by market cap is entangled within the collapse of crypto trade FTX and its subsequent fallout. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Major Trend Shift for Bitcoin, Says BTC Bottom May Be Close

The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the Bitcoin bull market last year is predicting the emergence of a new trend for BTC. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 656,200 Twitter followers that he believes the bottom is close for Bitcoin. However, he highlights...

