dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
Is It Too Early to Be Talking About Bitcoin at $150,000?
The next Bitcoin halving in March 2024 could be a catalyst for another meteoric rise in Bitcoin's price.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Cardano New Price Predictions Are Out
It’s just been revealed that there are new price targets out for Bitcoin and Cardano. Check out the latest reports about the prices of these digital assets below. The popular crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows.
Motley Fool
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
astaga.com
Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall
The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Crash To $10K If Grayscale Increases Selling Pressure?
The crypto market has seen excessive promoting stress over the previous week, with Bitcoin recording a recent yearly low beneath its present ranges. The primary crypto by market cap is entangled within the collapse of crypto trade FTX and its subsequent fallout. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Major Trend Shift for Bitcoin, Says BTC Bottom May Be Close
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the Bitcoin bull market last year is predicting the emergence of a new trend for BTC. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 656,200 Twitter followers that he believes the bottom is close for Bitcoin. However, he highlights...
CoinTelegraph
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
