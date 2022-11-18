ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

St. Louis American

Tolliver named director of communications at WWT

Sandi Tolliver has been named director of communications at World Wide Technology overseeing external and internal communications including the development and implementation of the communications strategy while leading a team of public relations, social media and internal communications experts. She has over 25 years of experience ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small non-for-profits and is highly skilled in a vast range of marketing and communications areas. Tolliver holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and volunteers her time serving on the board of directors for St. Louis area non-for-profit organizations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People’s Health Centers WIC program will continue service in 2023

Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers will continue to provide WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2023, which serves on average 3,399 individuals eligible for WIC every month. Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children...

