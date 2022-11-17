ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?

If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
BBC

Rassie Erasmus behaviour 'making South Africa so easy to dislike' - John Smit

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Rassie Erasmus' behaviour has made South Africa "so easy to dislike", says Springboks great John Smit. Director of rugby Erasmus...
ng-sportingnews.com

Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
BBC

World Rugby awards: Josh Van der Flier and Ruahei Demant take top prizes

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier was named men's Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards on Sunday. New Zealand fly-half Ruahei Demant won the women's Player of the Year award after helping the hosts beat England in the World Cup final earlier this month. Van der Flier...
The Independent

Fans dreaming of success ahead of England and Wales’ first World Cup games

Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Qatar as both nations begin their bids for World Cup 2022 glory.Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied for...
The Independent

Wayne Pivac leaves talk of his future to others after embarrassing Wales defeat

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac straight-batted questions about his future after a humiliating Autumn Nations Series home defeat against Georgia.Less than 10 months before the World Cup, Wales suffered one of their most embarrassing losses, going down 13-12 at the Principality Stadium.Georgia followed Italy earlier this year in claiming a famous Cardiff win, with Wales’ catalogue of horrors also including home defeats against the likes of Romania (1988), Canada (1993) and Samoa (2012).Wales have won just three of their 11 games this year, and Pivac – who succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup –...
ng-sportingnews.com

FIFA World Cup trophy 2022: Worth, size, weight and is it made of real gold?

The chance to lift one of the most coveted prizes in international sport is back on the horizon, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar. Over the next four weeks, players from 32 nations will be dreaming of getting their hands on global football's most iconic piece of silverware.

