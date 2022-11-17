Read full article on original website
Related
Graham and Russell inspire Scotland to punish Argentina after Kremer red
Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick in Scotland’s 52-29 victory at home to Argentina with the visitors losing Marcos Kremer to a first-half red card
Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?
If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Sporting News
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
BBC
Rassie Erasmus behaviour 'making South Africa so easy to dislike' - John Smit
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Rassie Erasmus' behaviour has made South Africa "so easy to dislike", says Springboks great John Smit. Director of rugby Erasmus...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?
The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
BBC
Ireland: Head coach Andy Farrell says team still have 'a lot to do' ahead of World Cup
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his team still have "a lot to do" ahead of next year's World Cup despite the excellent 2022 they have enjoyed. Saturday night's home victory over Australia made it a hat-trick of Autumn Series wins that started by them beating world champions South Africa.
BBC
World Rugby awards: Josh Van der Flier and Ruahei Demant take top prizes
Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier was named men's Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards on Sunday. New Zealand fly-half Ruahei Demant won the women's Player of the Year award after helping the hosts beat England in the World Cup final earlier this month. Van der Flier...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Dumbfounded' - Samoa left fuming over controversial call in Rugby League World Cup final as coach Matt Parish reveals player shortage
Samoa coach Matt Parish has hit out at referee Ashley Klein for failing to send off Angus Crichton in the Rugby League World Cup final which Australia won 30-10. Crichton raised his elbow ahead of a tackle from Samoa’s dummy-half Chanel Harris-Tavita in the 46th minute with the latter knocked out as a result.
Fans dreaming of success ahead of England and Wales’ first World Cup games
Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Qatar as both nations begin their bids for World Cup 2022 glory.Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied for...
Wayne Pivac leaves talk of his future to others after embarrassing Wales defeat
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac straight-batted questions about his future after a humiliating Autumn Nations Series home defeat against Georgia.Less than 10 months before the World Cup, Wales suffered one of their most embarrassing losses, going down 13-12 at the Principality Stadium.Georgia followed Italy earlier this year in claiming a famous Cardiff win, with Wales’ catalogue of horrors also including home defeats against the likes of Romania (1988), Canada (1993) and Samoa (2012).Wales have won just three of their 11 games this year, and Pivac – who succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup –...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is the next World Cup? Details on 2026 FIFA men's tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here, as 32 nations will vie for the prestigious championship in Qatar. Once that tournament concludes, all the attention will turn to the following FIFA main event, which is scheduled for the summer of 2026. The first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930,...
Australia's men and women live up to expectations with World Cup double | John Davidson
There were no surprises at the home of Manchester United with both the Kangaroos and Jillaroos cruising to victory in their respective Rugby League World Cup finals
ng-sportingnews.com
'It's killed us' - James Tedesco opens up on how Australia reunited to win Rugby League World Cup
Kangaroos captain James Tedesco lead by example in the Rugby League World Cup final as he crossed for two tries in Australia's 30-10 win over Samoa. Tedesco bagged his first try after 17 minutes before going over again in the 68th minute which wrapped up the victory for the Kangaroos.
Erratic Wallabies leave Dave Rennie with more questions than answers | Daniel Gallan
A narrow defeat in Ireland showcased the inconsistency holding back Australian rugby
ng-sportingnews.com
Morocco vs. Croatia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022
Surprise 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, led by Golden Ball winner Luka Modric, will look to storm the world yet again as they take on Morocco in Group F play. Croatia pipped Argentina to the top of Group D, and then toppled Denmark, Russia, and England to reach the 2018 final.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is the World Cup final? 2022 Date, kick off time as FIFA champion to be crowned in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup final is a global event, and one of the most-watched sporting events across the world. For the 2022 World Cup, that will be no different, although the timing will be unusual as the final in Qatar will be staged during the run-up to the December holiday season.
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA World Cup trophy 2022: Worth, size, weight and is it made of real gold?
The chance to lift one of the most coveted prizes in international sport is back on the horizon, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar. Over the next four weeks, players from 32 nations will be dreaming of getting their hands on global football's most iconic piece of silverware.
Comments / 0