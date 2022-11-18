Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Abuse included death threat email - council leader
A council leader has said he may not have taken the position if he had known how much abuse he would receive. John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council in Suffolk, said he has had a death threat and someone tried to enter his house when his daughter was the only person in.
BBC
I'm not the Grinch, says union boss ahead of Christmas train strikes
The boss of a rail workers union has said he is "not the Grinch" ahead of fresh strikes in the run-up to Christmas and after New Year. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT Union, said the latest walkouts would "show how important our members are to the running of this country".
BBC
Some asylum seekers in NI in 'prison-like' hotel conditions
Some asylum seekers in Northern Ireland are living in hotels in conditions "close to prison", an MP has said. The SDLP's Claire Hanna also said she had a constituent who had been waiting more than five years for an asylum claim to be processed. She made the comments during a...
BBC
Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction. Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence. Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there...
Comments / 0