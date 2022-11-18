Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced this week as Theranos saga nears conclusion
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, will be sentenced this week to up to 20 years in prison for her role in the blood testing company that tumbled from the heights of Silicon Valley after its fraudulent claims were exposed. The sentencing is set to take place in a California...
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
Complex
Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison on Fraud Charges
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the now defunct blood-testing start-up Theranos, has been sentenced to prison on four counts of criminal fraud for deceiving investors. The Wall Street Journal reports Holmes on Friday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Edward Davilato to 11 years and three months in federal prison. Davilato preceded over Holmes’ months-long criminal trial.
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in fraud case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a 15-year prison sentence in addition to fines against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after she was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. A court filing from the DOJ asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to sentence the former entrepreneur to...
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Silicon Valley Star Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison
Failed startup founder Elizabeth Holmes received a sentence of over 11 years for the fraud she perpetrated when she duped investors about the effectiveness of a blood testing company. Holmes was sentenced on Nov. 18 by Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
