Spokane, WA

The Associated Press

Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
Complex

Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison on Fraud Charges

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the now defunct blood-testing start-up Theranos, has been sentenced to prison on four counts of criminal fraud for deceiving investors. The Wall Street Journal reports Holmes on Friday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Edward Davilato to 11 years and three months in federal prison. Davilato preceded over Holmes’ months-long criminal trial.
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
The Independent

Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
FOX 28 Spokane

Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities. But prosecutors said in court papers this month that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law. Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Former Silicon Valley Star Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison

Failed startup founder Elizabeth Holmes received a sentence of over 11 years for the fraud she perpetrated when she duped investors about the effectiveness of a blood testing company. Holmes was sentenced on Nov. 18 by Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
FOX 28 Spokane

Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer has testified that Eric Trump hiked his pay by $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he had been scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks. The raises boosted Allen Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million. He says he used the extra cash to pick up the tab for things Trump and the company had previously been paying. He says it included rent on a Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s private school tuition and more.
NEW YORK STATE

