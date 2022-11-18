ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
Business Insider

NY Democrat who lost his race criticizes AOC, saying she didn't campaign much and 'was nowhere to be found'

A New York Congressman who lost his seat in the midterm elections criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying she didn't do enough to help. Sean Patrick Maloney has represented New York's 17th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2013 but lost to his Republican rival this week, a stunning defeat for the party.
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
WashingtonExaminer

Winner’s List: The races that will decide House control

All 435 House seats are up for grabs in the midterm elections as both parties vie to take control of the lower chamber for the next two years. Democrats have had a House majority since gaining control in 2018 and are defending a razor-thin majority on election night. Republicans only need to win five seats to capture the lower chamber, and election forecasters have long predicted they’ll exceed that threshold — putting President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda in peril.
KFI AM 640

OC Democrats Widen Leads in Key Races

SANTA ANA (CNS) - With all of the votes in Orange County nearly counted today, Democratic and Republican leaders claimed victories. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, who declared victory Wednesday night, added to her lead after Thursday's tally, prompting The Associated Press to call the race for her over Scott Baugh, a former Orange County Republican Party chairman and assemblyman.
The Independent

Republican midterm ‘red wave’ hopes evaporate as House and Senate remain too close to call

President Joe Biden started his day on Tuesday expecting American voters to deliver a stunning rebuke to his administration and his handling of the US economy by putting Republicans firmly in control of at least one half of the US Congress. House and Senate Democrats started their days expecting to begin hearing bad news as soon as in-person voting wrapped up on the east coast of the United States. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expected to deliver a victory speech by 11pm on Tuesday night, once it became clear that voters had given Republicans a firm majority in...
