La Mesa, CA

2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Main Street, according to Santa Ana police. The Orange City Fire Department responded to the crash scene and pronounced the...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash

A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in La Habra

La Habra, Orange County, CA: A driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced deceased at the scene Saturday night in the city of La Habra. La Habra Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m., Nov. 19, for a traffic collision on West Lambert Road and Walnut Street.
LA HABRA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Woman hospitalized after SUV flipped over in Freeway collision in Chula Vista

A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Friday night after a two-vehicle traffic collision had flipped her SUV on its roof on the Southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista. The collision occurred just North of Orange Ave at around 2:49 a.m., according to OnScene T.V. The Chula Vista Fire Department along with Chula Vista Police and the California Highway Patrol responded and found a female driver suffering a head injury and was hospitalized in unknown conditions. Her two female passangers remained uninjured.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont

California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon

Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
San Diego Channel

Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
CARLSBAD, CA

