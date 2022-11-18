Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Main Street, according to Santa Ana police. The Orange City Fire Department responded to the crash scene and pronounced the...
1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash
A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in La Habra
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced deceased at the scene Saturday night in the city of La Habra. La Habra Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m., Nov. 19, for a traffic collision on West Lambert Road and Walnut Street.
Woman hospitalized after SUV flipped over in Freeway collision in Chula Vista
A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Friday night after a two-vehicle traffic collision had flipped her SUV on its roof on the Southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista. The collision occurred just North of Orange Ave at around 2:49 a.m., according to OnScene T.V. The Chula Vista Fire Department along with Chula Vista Police and the California Highway Patrol responded and found a female driver suffering a head injury and was hospitalized in unknown conditions. Her two female passangers remained uninjured.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont
California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Passenger Falls Out of Car on I-8 in La Mesa, Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
1 dead in fatal East County crash
One person was killed during a two-vehicle collision near Lake Murray on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Suspected DUI driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in downtown L.A.
A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, struck two pedestrians and then tried to drive away from the scene in downtown L.A. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Olive Street at West 9th Street, […]
Man dies after exiting moving car on freeway
A 26-year-old man died Friday morning when he exited a moving car on a freeway and was hit, authorities said.
Two pedestrians hit on side of East County highway
Two people, including a civilian employee of the California Highway Patrol, were hospitalized Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the side of a roadway in El Cajon, authorities said.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the […]
Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon
Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
1 stabbed during argument between food vendors
One person was stabbed during an argument between food vendors near Petco Park on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Driver Fleeing from Border Patrol Found by SDPD Near Old Town
A driver who fled and caused a pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border was stopped Saturday near Old Town, a U.S. Border Patrol official said. Just before 1:30 p.m., Border Patrol officers spotted a vehicle on Otay Mesa and Alta roads. The driver failed to yield, said Hector Quintanilla, a Border Patrol supervisor.
Car hits, seriously injures two at Lakeside truck-inspection checkpoint
Two people, one a California Highway Patrol employee, suffered major injuries Friday when a car struck them while they were staffing a commercial vehicle safety checkpoint in eastern San Diego County.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
San Diego Police Searching For Missing Woman, 19, Who Left Hospital
San Diego police asked for the public's help in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday in the city. Ruth Nolasco was last seen at around 6 p.m. when she left Sharp Memorial Hospital, 7901 Frost Street, on foot, according to the SDPD. She stands five feet...
Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
