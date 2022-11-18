Read full article on original website
watervilletimes.com
Volunteers Needed For NY State Grant Project
The Village of West Winfield Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. Members of the public spoke to the Board requesting a designated space to use for community events and meetings. Breakfast with Santa Claus is scheduled for the Sunday before Christmas at the West Winfield firehouse. The Board...
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
wamc.org
After emergency dismissal over fumes, teacher says Pittsfield Public Schools ignored warnings, failed to provide safety information
Art teacher Lisa Ostellino has taught at Pittsfield High School for over 20 years, and has worked in the district for even longer. When she heard that the gym floors would be redone while school was in session, she flashed back to the last time PHS attempted a similar project about six years ago.
Montgomery County launches ‘kindness cakes’ initiative
Montgomery County Public and Mental Health and the Department of Social Services are partnering to make sure local foster children are given cakes on their birthdays.
Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate
Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
newyorkalmanack.com
Agency & Identity: Cherry Hill’s Would-Be Sisters
Both wards, but not quite sisters, Kittie was herself a Van Rensselaer descendant while Minnie was likely descended from Dinah Jackson, an enslaved woman. Historic Cherry Hill will host “Agency & Identity: Cherry Hill’s Would-Be Sisters,” a lecture comparing the experiences of these two women who came of age during the Gilded Age, with Shawna Reilly and the New York State Museum, set for Thursday, December 1st.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Blue Streak Athletes Commit to Colleges
SARATOGA SPRINGS — On Thursday, Nov. 10, eleven student-athletes from Saratoga Springs High School signed National Letters of Intent to compete at the collegiate level. A National Letter of Intent is a commitment to play sports at an NCAA college or university. Here is a list of the student-athletes,...
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now
Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
‘Holiday Strolls’ coming to Stuyvesant Plaza
Stuyvesant Plaza will host weekly "Holiday Strolls" each Sunday beginning November 20, lasting until December 18.
Police presence at Union Avenue in Schenectady
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
