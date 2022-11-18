ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volunteers Needed For NY State Grant Project

The Village of West Winfield Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. Members of the public spoke to the Board requesting a designated space to use for community events and meetings. Breakfast with Santa Claus is scheduled for the Sunday before Christmas at the West Winfield firehouse. The Board...
WEST WINFIELD, NY
Hot 99.1

NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots

The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Agency & Identity: Cherry Hill’s Would-Be Sisters

Both wards, but not quite sisters, Kittie was herself a Van Rensselaer descendant while Minnie was likely descended from Dinah Jackson, an enslaved woman. Historic Cherry Hill will host “Agency & Identity: Cherry Hill’s Would-Be Sisters,” a lecture comparing the experiences of these two women who came of age during the Gilded Age, with Shawna Reilly and the New York State Museum, set for Thursday, December 1st.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Blue Streak Athletes Commit to Colleges

SARATOGA SPRINGS — On Thursday, Nov. 10, eleven student-athletes from Saratoga Springs High School signed National Letters of Intent to compete at the collegiate level. A National Letter of Intent is a commitment to play sports at an NCAA college or university. Here is a list of the student-athletes,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now

Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022

Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
Hot 99.1

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
CLIFTON PARK, NY

