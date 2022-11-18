ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Traffic Dispute Possibly Led to Fatal Shooting in Lowell, Officials Say

Authorities have released new information after a 26-year-old man was killed in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Odogwu Ganobi, of Lowell, was shot to death around 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, investigators now believe the fatal shooting may have followed a verbal altercation between Ganobi and two people he didn't know.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Everett, Police Say

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Everett, Massachusetts, Friday morning, and a woman was arrested, police said. Simonica Soares, 45, was charged with driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while using a cell phone after the incident on Edith Street about 8 a.m., according to Everett police.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Man Accused of Brutally Killing His Partner in Millbury Charged With Murder

A grand jury has indicted a Massachusetts man on a murder charge in the October slaying of a man he'd been in a relationship with, prosecutors said Friday. The new charge in the death of Ryan Anderson was handed up against Kevin Donnellan by a Worcester County grand jury on Friday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. The indictment moves the legal proceedings over Anderson's killing to Worcester Superior Court.
MILLBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Thief caught on camera stealing safe from Malden restaurant

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a restaurant in Malden is looking for answers after a thief broke into the business in the middle of the night and made off with a safe stuffed with cash. The burglar who broke into El Porto Mexican Bar and Grill on Highland...
MALDEN, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Juvenile Arrested after Stealing and Crashing Car Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Boston Police officers assigned to both District B-3 and C-11 responded to reports that a car had been stolen and had fled away from the owner. Police stopped the vehicle near Quincy and Columbia Street, but immediately and quickly took off away from officers. Police...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver cited after car crashes into Newton brook

NEWTON, Mass. — A driver was cited for several violations Friday morning after crashing into a brook in Newton, according to authorities. Newton Police say they responded to the Cheesecake Brook at the intersection of Crafts Street and Albemarle Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a car into the water. Responding officers found a car flipped over at the bottom of the brook and a driver suffering minor injuries.
NEWTON, MA

