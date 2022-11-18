Read full article on original website
Related
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: $3 billion Chesterfield development could receive tax break; Bayer downsizes campus
Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis OKs riverfront project financing; Hawley to receive FEC settlement
Twitter’s new guidelines have created uncertainty, causing several businesses to halt advertising on the social media platform or leave altogether. Some Missouri businesses and organizations have joined the exodus. Meanwhile, this year's Thanksgiving spread is looking more expensive. The average price for a bag of cubed stuffing is up 69% from last year, pie crusts are 36% more expensive and turkeys cost 21% more due to inflation and supply chain challenges. And, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley will receive $23,000 from the Federal Election Commission to settle a lawsuit alleging the agency illegally withheld public records. Start your week with these stories and more below.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Military-Friendly Guide outlines state benefits available to veterans, active service members
Military members and families who reside in Missouri can receive benefits including child care aid, education scholarships and licensing exemptions, according to a guide that outlines resources. The 2022 Military-Friendly Guide guide, which was released by the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate last week, summarizes state programs available to...
Comments / 0