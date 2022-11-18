Read full article on original website
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you
These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina. Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.
'We the People,' of North Carolina have spoken, but now what? | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The votes have been cast and counted. Well, at least in North Carolina. The signs are coming out of the yards and intersections, and newly elected state and federal leaders are making preparations to begin their new jobs. Here in the Tar Heel state, we were fortunate to remain somewhat above the fray of this political season. But now comes the hard part. The actual governing of We The People. Yep, I’m talking about each and every constituent regardless of how they cast their ballot. After all, the preamble of the United States Constitution does not read 'we the party' or 'we the person'. It is 'we the people', and that means for the men and women serving this state, whether in Raleigh or Washington, D.C., you are serving even those that voted against you.
Hundreds have died on North Carolina streets; community pushes for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina has it all, from the mountains in the west to the long, beautiful east coast. There are lakeside cabins and beachside cottages. While some states have lakes all concentrated in one area, the lakes in North Carolina are dispersed throughout the state. Lake Norman, just north of Charlotte, is the largest man-made lake, but is it the deepest? What about Lake Mattamuskeet along the coast? This is the largest natural lake in the state, but it is the shallowest as well. So which lake is the deepest? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in North Carolina.
Gas prices could fall under $3 by Christmas. Here’s how it’s looking for North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Last week’s forecast of hard-to-swallow gasoline prices for Thanksgiving dinner are going down a whole lot easier today, and Christmas could deliver a delicious dessert. A week ago analysts were suggesting that the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline would be the highest they’ve ever been on Thanksgiving. Today, […]
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
What Thanksgiving recipes are North Carolinians searching for? Google knows
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
North Carolina A & T University Fined $2 Million
College enrollment has been down all across the nation. The number of students going to college and choosing to stay has been declining overall in the last decade. While this is true for a lot of schools this is not true at North Carolina A & T. Enrollment at North Carolina A & T has been on the upswing the better part of the last ten years. Most people would think hey this is a good thing. A thriving HBCU is a good thing right? Hmmmmm well it doesn’t seem that way to lawmakers and funders of North Carolina A & T. The school was recently fined $2 million dollars for exceeding the allotted percentage for out of state enrollment.
FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the third member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring. Charles predicts more snow than Emily, who predicted 2.5 inches of snow from December to February, but not as much as notorious snow-disliker Alex, who predicted nine […]
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
Six North Carolinians presented with state’s highest honor
RALEIGH — Six distinguished North Carolinians were presented the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor, by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art. The award recognizes significant lifetime achievements in the areas of fine arts, literature, public service and science.
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
