WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The votes have been cast and counted. Well, at least in North Carolina. The signs are coming out of the yards and intersections, and newly elected state and federal leaders are making preparations to begin their new jobs. Here in the Tar Heel state, we were fortunate to remain somewhat above the fray of this political season. But now comes the hard part. The actual governing of We The People. Yep, I’m talking about each and every constituent regardless of how they cast their ballot. After all, the preamble of the United States Constitution does not read 'we the party' or 'we the person'. It is 'we the people', and that means for the men and women serving this state, whether in Raleigh or Washington, D.C., you are serving even those that voted against you.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO