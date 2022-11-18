Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
power98fm.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina has it all, from the mountains in the west to the long, beautiful east coast. There are lakeside cabins and beachside cottages. While some states have lakes all concentrated in one area, the lakes in North Carolina are dispersed throughout the state. Lake Norman, just north of Charlotte, is the largest man-made lake, but is it the deepest? What about Lake Mattamuskeet along the coast? This is the largest natural lake in the state, but it is the shallowest as well. So which lake is the deepest? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads
Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
WXII 12
North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
country1037fm.com
Bar Owners Are Suing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Bar owners who lost revenue during the Covid pandemic are suing North Carolina governor Roy Cooper. In a brief filed by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, bar owners seek to have their suit against Cooper reinstated. Lawyers for the group argue that bar owners suffered losses because of the governor’s shutdown orders.
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
WRAL
NC AG on Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco : 'The concern is that Ticketmaster-Live Nation is operating as a monopoly'
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a tweet on Thursday that his office is investigating Ticketmaster. It comes Ticketmaster canceled its public sale for tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." "The concern is that Ticketmaster [and] Live Nation [are] operating as a monopoly," Stein said. "And, they're...
No. 25 UConn shuts down UNC Wilmington
Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and Jordan Hawkins added a career-high 20 to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50
Most North Carolinians say stop putting up your Christmas decorations in October
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Forget the weather outside: Retail outlets went from frightful to delightful pretty early this year, putting up Santa Claus displays almost before ghosts and witches had finished haunting their aisles. And most of us think that Halloween is too early to start marketing for Christmas. That’s the findings of a […]
North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants
The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
publicradioeast.org
Gov. Cooper: now is the time for action on gun law reform
In the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings in Raleigh and across the country, Governor Roy Cooper says now is the time for action on gun law reform. The governor gave a keynote address at a conference on Thursday organized by a national bipartisan gun reform group called 97-Percent. The name refers to a 2018 Quinnipiac poll that 97-percent of American voters - including gun owners - support universal background checks.
