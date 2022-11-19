ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

JW Marriott Chicago front desk clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgRgO_0jGIefRn00

A clerk at the front desk of the JW Marriot in Chicago was robbed at gunpoint Friday, according to police.

A gunman allegedly walked into the hotel at 151 W. Adams Street and robbed the front desk clerk.

The clerk handed over $800 and the offender fled on foot, according to Chicago police.

No one was hurt and no one is in custody, CPD said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 48

Raven 421
2d ago

Nothing is safe no one is safe in Chicago as long as they have stupid gun laws. Only the criminals have guns. People should have the right to defend themselves. Crime is escalating. Where is the mayor busy trying to be "cool" to get re elected. And the low information voters will continue to vote for her. Management like this is why Southern Illinois wants to Is separate from Chicago and crook county.

Reply(5)
25
D'Shan
1d ago

This is a Direct result of the looting that took place 2 yrs ago when Lori Lightfoot didn't take proactive measures to keep the activity from spilling into the city. Now criminals are running rampant because they believe they can get away with their crimes & for the most part they are & those apprehended are being released on bail.

Reply
19
juan camaney
2d ago

nobody is safe, luxury Louis Vitton stores should be worried, emboldened robbers realize this is all too easy, it's time to think about millitary presence in these streets, think about it, ain't no war going on that requires the US , all these military personnel do is sit around and wait to get called up for duty, might as well put em to use.

Reply
21
Related
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police looking for man connected to string of thefts downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police need help tracking down a suspect connected to a string of robberies and retail thefts downtown. Police have connected him to five thefts near Clark and Roosevelt and Sixth on State Street. Investigators say he pockets items from displays, and when confronted, turns violent and implies he has a weapon. Police released the following incident times and locations: • 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 10, 2022 at 9:03 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm.• 0-100 block of S. State St on November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 17, 2022 at 8:30 am.The thief is described as an African American man between 28 and 35 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 6 feet tall and between 175 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3 Detective Division at (312)744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy