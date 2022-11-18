ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Lands Coveted China Release

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has landed a release date in China, Disney and 20th Century confirmed late Tuesday. The movie will open in the Middle Kingdom on Dec. 16, the same day it hits North American theaters.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' to Hit Paramount+ in Late December'Avatar 2' Star Cliff Curtis on Watching Preview Footage With James Cameron: "Stunned Beyond Belief"'She Said' Box Office: Why Hollywood's First Harvey Weinstein Movie Was Sidelined in Opening The Way of Water is one of the few Hollywood tentpoles to land a release in China since the pandemic began. Cameron’s...

