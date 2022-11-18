Read full article on original website
Full Recap Of The AEW Full Gear Media Scrum: MJF Declares A New Era, Saraya, Jungle Boy, and Jamie Hayter Talk Victories, Tony Khan Notes and more
AEW held a media scrum immediately following this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. Highlights, including the full scrum on video, can be found below. -Someone tries to ask Khan a question but MJF busts in and basically cuts a promo telling everyone that they are in the MJF era.
Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Would Love To Be On AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation
Bryan Danielson made an appearance on ‘One Fall with Ron Funches’ to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Danielson spoke about how winning AEW titles isn’t important to him. Instead, he wants to work with younger wrestlers and if it was up to him, he would just work Dark shows, which is AEW’s developmental shows.
Eric Bischoff Defends NWA Making Tyrus The World Champion
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on Tyrus winning the NWA World Heavyweight Title during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Tyrus won the title at Hard Times 3. Many fans criticized the decision made by NWA owner Billy Corgan. However, Bischoff understands the move. “Billy’s gotta be a...
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho...
Renee Paquette Says She Did Have Talks With WWE But Ultimately Wanted To Work In AEW
AEW star and backstage interviewer Renee Paquette recently joined the Excuse Me podcast with host Vickie Guerrero, where Paquette discussed her decision to work for AEW, later confirming that she did in fact have talks with WWE about a potential return. Highlights from this portion of Paquette’s interview can be found below.
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
Vince McMahon Once Told A Former WWE Superstar To “Dress Like Daniel Bryan”
For the first half of 2019, Erick Rowan served as Daniel Bryan’s henchman, and they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 35. Rowan recently appeared as a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, when he recalled WWE execs telling him to dress like his new ally:. “I remember...
WWE Superstar Reportedly Asked to Read for Significant Movie Role
WWE’s Damian Priest reportedly came close to trying out for a significant role in Marvel’s recent “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Priest was asked to read for a significant role in the recent Black Panther movie. This apparently would’ve been Priest’s acting debut.
The Rock Calls Macho Man Randy Savage A Dream Match He Wishes Could Have Had
The Rock wishes he could have faced a wrestling legend in the ring. The Great One took to Instagram this morning to tout his latest workout, where he said he was feeling Macho Man Randy Savage vibes. He later added that the late WWE Hall of Famer was one of his dream matches, later adding that it would have been an honor to face one of the most prominent figures in the sport.
Road Dogg Names WWE Star That Vince McMahon Didn’t Know When He First Met Him
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Vince McMahon’s views on NXT and how much attention he paid to the brand. He claims the former Chairman also had no idea who Gunther was the first time he met him.
William Regal Names Former WWE Star As ‘The One That Got Away’
William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast. During it, Regal praised former WWE star, Damien Sandow. Despite becoming extremely popular as The Miz’s stunt double, Sandow was the first person in WWE to attempt to cash in a Money in the Bank contract and failed. He was never given significant opportunities by the company:
Effy Discusses Being At A Weird Stage Of His Career: “I’ve Punched Down A Lot Of Weird Doors”
Indie wrestling superstar and GCW regular Effy recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how he feels he is at a weird point of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How he has achieved much more in wrestling than he...
Backstage News On AEW Full Gear Gate, Estimated PPV Buys
AEW held their annual Full Gear pay-per-view last night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an event that saw MJF crowned as the new AEW world champion in the main event. According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for Full Gear was roughly $1,040,000, officially making it the...
Jack Perry Feels Like He Is Done Feuding With Luchasaurus But Knows That A Showdown With Christian Is Still In His Future
AEW superstar Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry spoke about his feud with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage at the post-Full Gear media scrum, as well as his thoughts on Jim Ross using his real name in the early days of AEW and how Jungle boy will mainly just be a nickname for him going forward. Highlights can be found below.
Tony Khan Confirms That CM Punk Never Asked For Colt Cabana To Be Moved To ROH, Why He Booked Cabana Vs. Jericho
Tony Khan spoke with the pro-wrestling media at last night’s post-Full Gear scrum, where the company President answered a number of industry-related questions, which included him once again addressing the CM Punk and Colt Cabana situation, and how Punk never asked for Cabana to be demoted to ROH. Highlights are below.
Road Dogg: “I Love The Punjabi Prison Match, So What Do I Know?”
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about a match that featured NXT Champion Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (then known as Daniel Bryan) from November 2019 that Road Dogg thinks gets too much praise. He said that while the bout was great, he doesn’t believe it’s one of the best in WWE history.
Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Hopefully Save His Career
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match. WWE wrote him off television after the match due to a back injury. WWE initially...
Saraya Very Thankful To Britt Baker After AEW Full Gear: “She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing”
Last night AEW superstar Saraya competed in her first matchup in five years, where she picked up a victory over Doctor Britt Baker at Full Gear in New Jersey. Saraya spoke with the press at the post-show scrum, where she credited the DMD for carrying her through her first feud. She also reveals some details about how hard she trained since she has not been inside the squared circle since 2017. Highlights are below.
Titus Alexander Talks WWE Appearance, Competing For The Impact X-Division Title, His Status On The Indie Scene
PWMania recently conducted an interview with indie star Titus Alexander, who spoke with the publication about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his WWE appearance, getting to compete for the Impact X-Division title, and how he feels being considered one of the best talents on the indie scene. Highlights from the interview are below.
