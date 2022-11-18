Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vince McMahon Once Told A Former WWE Superstar To “Dress Like Daniel Bryan”
For the first half of 2019, Erick Rowan served as Daniel Bryan’s henchman, and they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 35. Rowan recently appeared as a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, when he recalled WWE execs telling him to dress like his new ally:. “I remember...
411mania.com
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
wrestlinginc.com
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank
Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match has been booked for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
