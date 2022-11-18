ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Vince McMahon Once Told A Former WWE Superstar To “Dress Like Daniel Bryan”

For the first half of 2019, Erick Rowan served as Daniel Bryan’s henchman, and they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 35. Rowan recently appeared as a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, when he recalled WWE execs telling him to dress like his new ally:. “I remember...
wrestlinginc.com

Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'

Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History

Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
ComicBook

Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear

Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
PWMania

Top AEW Star Says Goodbye

A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank

Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return

The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans

With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...

