Bobby Fish spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count in an exclusive interview for WrestleNews.co about a wide range of topics. Highlights from the interview can be found below. “You know, our business is a rough business, but it’s the only contact sport really with no off season. You know, even like MMA and stuff. You know, guys will train for a fight camp, have the fight, and then they’re off for a bit, and like, sometimes people I think lose their minds when it comes to a guy stepping away for a little bit. Sometimes it’s injury related and sometimes it’s not as injury related as people think. I just think the appetite that the wrestling audience has to know everything, it just gets bizarre sometimes. I mean, sometimes like, you know, people need to be human beings because at the end, none of us are performers 24/7. So, yeah, when people need to go away, give them their space. Give them some time. You know, they’ll be back.”

1 DAY AGO