The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
Vince McMahon Once Told A Former WWE Superstar To “Dress Like Daniel Bryan”
For the first half of 2019, Erick Rowan served as Daniel Bryan’s henchman, and they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 35. Rowan recently appeared as a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, when he recalled WWE execs telling him to dress like his new ally:. “I remember...
WWE NXT House Show Results From Lakeland, FL 11/19/22
Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley. Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp. Apollo Crews defeated Bryson Montana. Toxic Attraction...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Possible Major Spoiler for War Games at WWE Survivor Series
A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,997 tickets and there are 808 left. Only one match has been announced for the show, which is Rhea Ripley taking on Asuka in a singles match with the winner having the advantage in the match, which will take place next Saturday at Survivor Series.
Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Would Love To Be On AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation
Bryan Danielson made an appearance on ‘One Fall with Ron Funches’ to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Danielson spoke about how winning AEW titles isn’t important to him. Instead, he wants to work with younger wrestlers and if it was up to him, he would just work Dark shows, which is AEW’s developmental shows.
Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
Road Dogg: “I Love The Punjabi Prison Match, So What Do I Know?”
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about a match that featured NXT Champion Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (then known as Daniel Bryan) from November 2019 that Road Dogg thinks gets too much praise. He said that while the bout was great, he doesn’t believe it’s one of the best in WWE history.
Bobby Fish Talks Siding With The Elite Over CM Punk In AEW All Out Brawl, Adam Cole’s Injury Status
Bobby Fish spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count in an exclusive interview for WrestleNews.co about a wide range of topics. Highlights from the interview can be found below. “You know, our business is a rough business, but it’s the only contact sport really with no off season. You know, even like MMA and stuff. You know, guys will train for a fight camp, have the fight, and then they’re off for a bit, and like, sometimes people I think lose their minds when it comes to a guy stepping away for a little bit. Sometimes it’s injury related and sometimes it’s not as injury related as people think. I just think the appetite that the wrestling audience has to know everything, it just gets bizarre sometimes. I mean, sometimes like, you know, people need to be human beings because at the end, none of us are performers 24/7. So, yeah, when people need to go away, give them their space. Give them some time. You know, they’ll be back.”
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,049 tickets and there are 1,215 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic...
Peacock Adds More Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fight Club 242 – 11/19/22. ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans faces...
Saraya Very Thankful To Britt Baker After AEW Full Gear: “She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing”
Last night AEW superstar Saraya competed in her first matchup in five years, where she picked up a victory over Doctor Britt Baker at Full Gear in New Jersey. Saraya spoke with the press at the post-show scrum, where she credited the DMD for carrying her through her first feud. She also reveals some details about how hard she trained since she has not been inside the squared circle since 2017. Highlights are below.
William Regal Names Former WWE Star As ‘The One That Got Away’
William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast. During it, Regal praised former WWE star, Damien Sandow. Despite becoming extremely popular as The Miz’s stunt double, Sandow was the first person in WWE to attempt to cash in a Money in the Bank contract and failed. He was never given significant opportunities by the company:
