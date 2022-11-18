Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
PWMania
Saraya Addresses Controversial Line from Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya made her first AEW in-ring promo during the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that she now has a boss who listens to her. Many assumed she was criticizing WWE. Saraya explained the line further on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast:. “I wish I didn’t even say...
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Full Gear 2022 Results
On November 19th AEW Full Gear 2022 comes lives from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The stacked card features a total of 13 matches including the Zero Hour pre-show, and culminates with the huge clash between Jon Moxley and MJF. The final AEW pay-per-view of the year plays...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Names Surprisingly Simple Wrestling Move As Her Favourite
Becky Lynch is not only one of the biggest stars in WWE, but one of the biggest female wrestling stars in the world. While her journey to the top was far from straight forward, once Big Time Becks hit the… big time, there was no stopping her. The Irish...
itrwrestling.com
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, William Regal Sells His Soul To The Devil
MJF is the new AEW World Champion, but it took a shocking betrayal from William Regal to get the job done at Full Gear. The Blackpool Combat Club had been built on friendships that went back decades, but that trust and brotherhood, now lies shattered thanks to William Regal. The veteran stepping in at the last moment to cost his man the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
Top AEW Star Admits Full-Time Career Is Nearly Over
Bryan Danielson began his wrestling career back in December 1999, and aside from a three-year injury enforced retirement he has been a near constant presence in the industry. Even while unable to compete he was a regular feature on WWE television. However, the man himself has admitted that his days as a full-time performer are coming to an end.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Comments On Tyrus Becoming NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
A lot of people have had opinions about Tyrus being the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and Jim Cornette has joined the party to give his view on the Fox News co-host. At National Wrestling Alliance’s (NWA) Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, being the first world championship reign of his entire career. He claimed the title after he took out the then-defending champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
itrwrestling.com
Fan Footage Of Crowd Fight During AEW Full Gear Tag Title Match Unveiled (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw an incredible amount of action in the ring with multiple titles on the line as well as several grudge matches. However, it appears that not all the fighting took place in the confines of the squared circle. During the AEW World Tag Team Championship match...
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Recent Procedure Could Be “Saving His Career”
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On the show, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos, as the two teams attempted to become WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After being defeated RK-Bro were beaten down...
itrwrestling.com
Colt Cabana Reacts To Fans Chanting For Him During The Elite’s In-Ring Return
At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite made their triumphant return to the company after being suspended in the aftermath of a backstage brawl following All Out. The trio entered to Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas and received a huge ovation from the audience as they made their way to the ring for the first time in over two months to face Death Triangle for the World Trios Championships they never lost.
itrwrestling.com
Andrade El Idolo Shares Cryptic Message As Rumours Of AEW Exit Intensify
Speculation around Andrade El Idolo continues to swirl as the star remains absent from AEW television. His exile was sparked by confrontation with Sammy Guevara ahead of the October 5th edition of Dynamite. The incident with Guevara stemmed from comments made by Andrade in an interview where he said that...
itrwrestling.com
Top Tag Team Implodes At AEW Full Gear
There has been tension between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for a number of weeks, and at AEW Full Gear that tension boiled over in spectacular fashion. Heading into the event Swerve in Our Glory were looking to regain their AEW World Tag Team Titles having lost them to The Acclaimed back at Dynamite Grand Slam. The two teams have been battling ever since, but now the fight finally appears to be over.
itrwrestling.com
“You’re Either The Champion, Or You’re Not” – Shawn Spears Blasts Interim Titles
On May 29th, 2022, CM Punk defeated Hangman Adam Page at Double Or Nothing to become the AEW World Champion. Less than a week later, the star was forced to announce he would be taking time off due to injury, however, he would remain champion. This led to a tournament...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Names Multiple WWE Legends & Celebrities Who’ll Feature In Upcoming Documentary
Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and Peacock. While a release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, Flair has been talking up the new film, promising fans a more in depth look at his life and career than ever before.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (State College, PA) (November 20)
WWE Sunday Stunner results are in. WWE held its November 20, 2022 edition of their WWE Sunday Stunner house show in State College, Pennsylvania’s Bryce Jordan Center. WWE Sunday Stunner: Two Title Matches Were On The Books. The full results from the WWE Sunday Stunner live event were:. WWE...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Kenny Omega Returning To New Japan Pro Wrestling
For the first time in four years Kenny Omega will be returning to New Jap Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023. The announcement came after Omega appeared via video at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, laying down the challenge to IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay.
