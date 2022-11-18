Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
BUF@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 7-2 loss by the Sabres on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Things didn't start on a high note for Martin St-Louis' squad. Montreal was down 3-0 by the time the game was just 2:13 old on goals by Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch.
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
When Evgeni Malkin stopped to talk with Dan Potash following his 1,000th game on Sunday in Chicago, where the Penguins earned a 5-3 win, he truly couldn't stop smiling. "Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Color of Hockey: Colombia women take huge step at IIHF Development Cup
Win inaugural tournament title, reputation on global stage growing. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Colombia women's national team, which won the first IIHF Women's Development Cup in Kuwait City.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Flames
Winless in their last six games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-4) are home on Monday to take on Darryl Sutter's Calgary Flames (8-7-2) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Bergeron reaches 1,000 NHL points for Bruins
Boston captain hits milestone with assist against Lightning. Brad Marchand grabs a puck and puts it home with Patrice Bergeron earning an assist to collect his 1,000th career NHL point. 00:37 •. Patrice Bergeron reached 1,000 NHL points with an assist for the Boston Bruins against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/21
Kings take three of a possible eight points on the road last week, head home for two of the three games this week. The Kings endured a four-game divisional road trip this past week, playing four games in six days. The trip accumulated 2,618 miles traveled across the four cities and two counties. On the week, the Kings went 1-2-1, picking up three of a possible eight points. With these four divisional games in the books, the Kings record against the Pacific Division now sits at 1-4-1.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Flyers. "2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one."
NHL
Devils Aim for Record 14th Straight Versus Leafs | PREVIEW
Perfect record against Canadian teams also on the line as the Maple Leafs visit Prudential Center. The Devils meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center, looking for their 14th straight win which would be a new franchise record. With another sellout crowd expected, fans who have tickets for the...
NHL
Kreider scores twice in third period in Rangers win against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Chris Kreider scored twice in the third period, and the New York Rangers staged their first multigoal comeback of the season in a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "For us to kind of regroup and come back and put our...
Comments / 0