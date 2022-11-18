Read full article on original website
Christmas Card and Ornament in One
This sweet Christmas Card from Sam is a two-fer, it’s not only a wonderful card but the ornament comes off so the recipient has something to hang on their tree! Using stamps and dies from Your Next Stamp they’ve got step by step directions for making this card over on their blog.
9 Holiday Gift Tags with Stamping and Die Cutting
Jill used stamps and dies from Penny Black to create 9 different amazing tags for the Holidays. These tags can be used as gift tags, adhered to a gift cards, added to greeting cards or scrapbook layouts. She’s sharing different techniques like water coloring and ink blending in a video over on the Penny Black Youtube channel.
Snowman Card with Foiled Background
How cute is this Snowman Card from Mindy!? She used dies and hot foil plates from Lawn Fawn for her card design. I love the frame and the foiled background, it adds a great flurry of snow around the snowman. She’s sharing a video tutorial over on their blog.
Quilt Activities – Puzzles and Brain Games
Is a new adult activity book that is perfect for quilters and quilt enthusiasts!. 100 simple and fascinating puzzles and games in large print. Solutions are included at the back of the book, which is 6″x9″ and is the perfect size to fit in a bag, pocketbook, or Christmas stocking.
Christmas Tree Pop Up Page
Check out this amazing Christmas Tree Pop Up Page from Sheree! When you pull the tab the tree pops up to reveal a photo underneath and journaling on the tag that slides out. She’s sharing step by step directions on how to create this layout over on the Felicity Jane blog.
Print and Play Winter Science Activities
Need some easy, fun activities for a cold day? These print and play activities from Science Sparks are low prep and easy for kids with good cuttings skills to make themselves or to do with a little help from parents. Activities include things like a penguin shadow puppet, using static...
Crocheted gingerbread place mat
I think the Gingerbread man is my favorite Christmas symbol. It reminds me of my childhood and my other favorite thing – Christmas food! This crochet pattern is free and available over at Garnstudio. IT has some matching coasters too. You can grab this free Christmas pattern here.
Diamond of Virgo Blanket Knit Pattern
The Diamond of Virgo Blanket uses knit and purl stitches to create a heavily textured blanket. This pattern is made using 7 skeins of Lion Brand Color Made Easy yarn and U.S. size 11/8mm 40″ circular knitting needles. Finished size: 52″ x 55″. Designed by While They Dream.
Gingerbread Man Layout
I love the funny “Oh, Snap!” sentiment with gingerbread man with the snapped arm on this cute layout from Jessica! For the gingerbread man she dry embossed him with an embossing folder and used flocked elements to add some nice texture to him too. A painted background, puffy stickers and stitched down title add even more texture and interest to the design.
Autumn Vibes Leaves Layout
Valerie used a large leaf background from Paige Taylor Evans die cut from white cardstock as the main design element on her wonderful Autumn Vibes Layout. Using a colorful pattern paper she added paint splatters and then used it to back each leaf opening, also adding stitching around a few of the leaves for extra texture. The photo has several fall foiled sentiments and leaves at the top and bottom with a little place for journaling.
Lemur Quilt Pattern
Few quilts are cuter than this Lana Lemur quilt kit that is available for purchase over at the Fat Quarter Shop. Both the pattern and the fabric are designed by Elizabeth Hartman and it is charming. The fabric manufacturer is Robert Kaufman Fabrics so you know it is going to be high quality.
Winter Wonderland House Cross Stitch Pattern
This cheerful winter scene is so cozy looking, and it’s the perfect thing to stitch on when the weather outside is frightful. The Winter Wonderland House from Leia Patterns uses eight colors and measures 7 by 6.8 stitches when worked on 14-count fabric. That’s a stitching area of 97 by 95 stitches.
Snowflakes from Jack Frost Crochet Pattern
Nine elegant blossom-centered crochet snowflake patterns, made with size 10 white/pearl or colored metallic crochet cotton, size 7 crochet hooks, and trimmed with pearl beads. Add sparkle to holiday fashions, packages, or décor – or as sun-catchers year round! Finished size is 3″ and 3 3/4 in diameter.
Great idea for recycled ceiling fan glass lampshades and more!
I will fully admit I hadn’t been a fan (pun intended) of these type of glass globes but that all changes right now. When I spotted this great way to transform these fancy glass lampshades from ceiling fans into shades on solar lights feature at the blog I fell in love! Pop on over to the blog The Honeycomb Home for lots more great recycled craft ideas.
