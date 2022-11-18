Valerie used a large leaf background from Paige Taylor Evans die cut from white cardstock as the main design element on her wonderful Autumn Vibes Layout. Using a colorful pattern paper she added paint splatters and then used it to back each leaf opening, also adding stitching around a few of the leaves for extra texture. The photo has several fall foiled sentiments and leaves at the top and bottom with a little place for journaling.

1 DAY AGO